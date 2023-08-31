AI Visual Artists

Kelly McKernan poses for a portrait Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. McKernan is an artist and one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Artificial Intelligence companies they allege have have infringed on their copyright. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

NEW YORK — Kelly McKernan's acrylic and watercolor paintings are bold and vibrant, often featuring feminine figures rendered in bright greens, blues, pinks and purples. The style, in the artist's words, is "surreal, ethereal … dealing with discomfort in the human journey."

