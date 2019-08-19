The Saline County Fair and Rodeo is planning to bring back the Rodeo Royalty pageant for this year's fair.
"It is to find the best representative for the life of rodeo," Director Brian Sossamon said.
The contest is for girls and women age 5 to 24 to compete in four age divisions to show their horsemanship, appearance appearance and social abilities. The divisions are junior princess, ages 5 to 8; princess, 9 to 13; teen, 14 to 18; and queen, 19 to 24.
The contestants will show their skills with a horse, model western wear, have an interview and take part in a question and answer session. Each of the four categories will be 25 percent of the overall score.
The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, the first night of the Saline County Fair in the rodeo arena. The younger contestants will go first.
In order to level the playing field between experienced riders and newer riders, Sossamon said the horsemanship will be based on beginner rider patterns so all contestants can feel comfortable.
On Sept. 5, the contestants will have the interview and question and answer portions. They will need to know about Saline County, rodeo and even the parts of a horse.
After the interviews are over, older contestants and younger will be paired to visit with attendees of the bull riding event.
Sept. 7, the contestants will have a community service opportunity to serve at the 4-H banquet.
At 7:30 p.m. that night, before the rodeo, Sossamon plans to introduce the contestants and crown the the winners and runners up from each age group.
"We want these to be the faces of the (Saline County Fair) Association, fair and rodeo," Sossamon said.
The winners will be required to take part in engagement with the community as representatives of the fair for their year as royalty. Each will get a crown, sash and flowers. The senior queen will also get a pearl necklace donated by Young's Jewelers.
The queens will be able to go on the the Arkansas State Fair if they choose, but won't be required. If they win that, they can go on the national rodeo queen competition.
Sossamon hopes the participants enjoy the contest and learn from it.
He said rodeo queen contests are something of a lost art, but the fair association is trying to revive it in Saline County.
The winners will be required to complete a community service project and take part in the following year's fair, rodeo and royalty events.
The list of rules and requirements can be found in the information Sossamon will send contestants with the entry form.
Entry for the queen and teen pageants is $75. Princess and Jr. Princess entry is $50. All forms must be returned no later than Aug. 30 and include two five-by-seven photos, one a head shot and the other a full shot, in western wear.
To get a form, Sossamon said to send a text message to 501-840-6800.
When he receives the form, he will send the contestants the pattern for the horsemanship portion.
"(The contest) can help promote the rodeo lifestyle," Sossamon said, adding it also helps promote the Saline County Fair and Rodeo.