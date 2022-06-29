The FBI is currently conducting a court-authorized law enforcement operation at multiple locations throughout Little Rock and Benton, according to a spokesperson for the FBI.
The operation includes partners from Arkansas State Police, Little Rock PD, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department, Department Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations.
"At this time, there is no threat to public safety, but federal agents may by on scene for several hours. Since this is an ongoing federal investigation, we are not able to provide any additional details," the spokesperson said.