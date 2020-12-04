The Bryant Police Police Department have arrested four men in relation to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday on Katrina Drive.
•John Long, 18, of Little Rock, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; felony terroristic act; felony first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a car and two counts of felony theft of property obtained by threat.
•Jakob Neel, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault, a class D felony; first-degree terroristic act; and felony tampering with physical evidence.
•Jaylon Brent, 19, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a car; felony theft of property; misdemeanor theft of property and felony terroristic act.
•Jaylin Buckingham,18, of Benton, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; felony terroristic act; unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a class B felony and two counts of theft of property, a class D felony.
According to the BPD, police received a call of shots fired on Katrina Drive. When officers arrived on scene, numerous shell casings were found throughout the street.
After further investigation into the incident, Neel and Brent were arrested Tuesday. Both have been released on bond.
Brent was released on a $7,500 bond and Neel on a $5,000 bond.
Buckingham and Long were arrested after separately turning themselves in to the BPD on Thursday and remain in custody at the Saline County Detention Center, as of press time.