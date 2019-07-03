For the second year, the Benton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Back to School Family Glow Run to end the summer.
This year's run will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 10, with check-in starting at 7 p.m. in the River Center Lobby.
"(Last year's glow run) was very successful," Grant Watts, special events coordinator, said. "It had a great turnout and had a great environment."
The Glow Run is presented by State Farm Agent DJ Motley.
The parks department is teaming with the Saline County Striders to put on the event.
It is part of the parks department run series.
Watts said the run is something different, something unique. Because it is a glow-in-the-dark event, it will be held at night.
Watts said the run is an opportunity for individuals and families in the community to get out and kick off the new school year.
The route will start at the River Center. Participants can choose to run the 1.5 or 2.5 mile routes by either going straight or splitting off to make a lap around Sunset Lake.
During the event, DJ Raquel will be providing music. The parks plans to have refreshments and snacks for participants.
The parks department will provide glow-in-the-dark accessories such as glow necklaces, bracelets and paint for participants. Watts said runners are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark costumes. There will be prizes for the best dressed participants.
While the run is open to all ages, children age 12 and younger must be accompanied by and adult.
Because the run is right at dark, Watts said they plan to have volunteers along the route helping ensure participants know which way to go and making sure no one hurts themselves.
Because it is a shorter distance on an easier course, Watts said this run is great for those who want to try taking part in a race and other race beginners. It will give them a feel for what a race is like.
It is open to runners, joggers and walkers.
Registration for the Glow Run is open. It is $5 to register by July 10, and participants get a race T-shirt. The cost goes up to $10 after July 10 and $15 the day of and no shirt is guaranteed.
All participants who complete the run will receive a finisher medal.
Watts is grateful for the city, community and department that allows the parks to put on events like this. He is especially grateful for the staff that works at these events.
Participants can register using the link on the event page on Facebook, click registration at www.bentonar.org/parks-recreation or stop by the front desk at the River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive.