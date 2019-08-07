The second annual Back to School Glow Run, put on by a partnership with the Benton Parks and Recreation Department and the Saline County Striders, will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday. Check-in will begin at 7 p.m. at the River Center lobby.
"It is a fun family event that allows families to get out to enjoy a good time before the kids go back to school," said Parks Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts. "It is also an opportunity for anyone to learn about running events."
He added since it will not be a timed event it can be training for other runs.
Watts believes the event is great for anyone interested in running.
The presenting sponsor for the Glow Run is DJ Motley State Farm.
Watts said the Striders have been great partners throughout the Park's run series.
"They are a great avenue for anyone getting involved in running," he said.
Instead of awarding first-, second- and third-place finishers, the Glow Run will award first, second and third place for costumes. Participants are encouraged to show up in glow-in-the-dark attire.
The parks will also provide some glow-in-the-dark accessories.
The top three costumes will take home back-to-school baskets with school supplies.
Everyone who finishes either the 1.5- or 2.5-mile course will take home a finishers medal.
DJ Raquel is set to provide music for the run. There will be refreshments and snacks for participants.
Volunteers will be set up along the route to ensure the run is safe in the dark and help participants be sure they know the way.
Watts is grateful for the department and staff for the job they do putting on the events and for the community taking part.
Pre-registration for the run is $10. Registration the day of the event is $15. Watts said there will be a limited number of Glow Run shirts available.
Participants can register in advance using the link on the event page on Facebook, click registration at www.bentonar.org/parks-recreation or stop by the front desk at the River Center, located at 1800 Citizens Dr.
"It is just a fun run where everyone can run, walk or jog and have a good time," Watts said.
The next race in the run series is the Splash and Dash set Sept. 14 for ages 5 to 14.