The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association and Ralph Bunche Men’s Alliance for Progress have announced a groundbreaking event in partnership with Everett Buick GMC, marking the beginning of a renovation project at the Ralph Bunche Community Center. The event will take place at the center on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m., located on the corner of Thompson St. and Dixie St. in Benton.
The Ralph Bunche Community Center holds a significant spot in the neighborhood, providing a space dedicated for celebrations, commemorations and acts of service throughout its existence. Originally established 1947 as a school, the building ceased operations in 1968.
The building was then bought in 1976 by the Ralph Bunche Men’s Alliance for Progress. Unfortunately, water damage and plumbing issues have left the building inoperable for years now.
With the generous support of Everett Buick GMC, the community is making moves to revamp the center so it can get back to serving as a cornerstone of the community. The renovation will be undertaken by Liveco Construction, a renowned local contractor with a reputation for delivering exceptional results.
Representatives from several areas of the community will be present at the groundbreaking ceremony. Among notable attendees are Winnie Stamps from the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association, Burl Rhinehart of the Ralph Bunche Men’s Alliance for Progress, Farisha Brown of Wholistic Approaches for Life, Mayor Tom Farmer of Benton, Dwight and Susie Everett, and more who have played a part in this revitalization.
This special event signifies the beginning of a transformative process for the Ralph Bunche Community Center, and it puts on display the collective determination of community organizations and their supporters.