A local group of people has decided to organize the first event in Saline County celebrating June as Pride month. The event is set for 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Tyndall Park in Benton.
Jennifer Wiseman, one of the event organizers, said that the group decided to host the event after noticing that such events have been taking place across the state, but nothing was planned in Saline County.
Individuals who make up the committee include Wiseman, Christine Higgins, JJ LaMaster LPC, Michelle Wilson, Toni Crawford and Monica Davidson.
The event will include food trucks, fire jugglers, drag performances, music, a photo booth and various vendors.
Wiseman said the event is open for all ages and it is a chance to celebrate everyone.
"We want to make sure everyone can be included," she said. "We're trying to make it as inclusive as possible."
Along with offering various activities, Wise said the event is also an opportunity for attendees to meet new people including a chance for business owners to network together.
The event will be free to attend.
Sponsors for the event are Park West Pharmacy, Prism Foundation, Three Best Bakery, Stewie's Got Pride and Central Arkansas Mental Health.
Wiseman said the group hopes to continue this event for years to come.
According to the United States Library of Congress, "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States."