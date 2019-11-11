The staff at Harps Grocery Store in Haskell is working together to benefit the community and support veterans.
The store's outreach programs are headed by the Community Outreach Committee.
"We want to give back because they gave to us," said Store Manager Danny Halter, adding the community has been supporting the store since it opened in 2012.
One of the ongoing projects is a drive to collect blankets for veterans through Friday.
Gracie Redding, store employee and organizer of the drive, said she saw a homeless veteran who she gave some money and then spoke with. She ended up buying him a sandwich and a gift card. He told her he'd use the card to buy a blanket. That opened her eyes to the need homeless veterans face.
Harps is collecting any type of blanket — from comforters to sleeping bags. It will take new and used items. So far, it has filled three boxes with blankets.
Redding would like to get at least 100 blankets.
All the donations will go to The Van, an organization that helps the homeless.
"They gave and sacrificed a lot for our freedom," Redding said. "I think we should pay them back with warmth."
Redding wants this drive to be a success. She'd like to see all 89 Harps locations eventually do their own blanket drive.
Around Christmas, Redding plans to set up a tree in the store with information about veterans in local nursing homes, listing their branch of military, age, gender and a few items they would like to have. Customers can take one of the veterans and purchase items. A day or so before Christmas, Redding will deliver the gifts.
Instead of a traditional angel on top of the tree, Redding plans to put a photo of Staff Sgt. Robert A. Brazil, the brother of a customer, who died while on active duty. He served two tours in Iraq. He was in the U.S. Army.
On the photo she plans to have the words "Our hero, now our angel" with his name and "the day he became an angel."
So far, there are 33 veterans who will be available for "adoption" for Christmas, but Redding is waiting for information from two more nursing homes.
Until Thanksgiving Day, Harps is also collecting coats, jackets, gloves, mittens and scarves for anyone who may need them. The effort is being organized by Jennifer Cooper. The coats and other warm items will be distributed by Helping Hands.
Cooper said they are seeking all sizes, especially children's items. She encourages people to donate.
After Thanksgiving, Harps will begin collecting toys for foster children for Christmas.
Another outreach programs leading up to Thanksgiving are Blessing Baskets. For $10, customers can purchase a brown bag filled with rolls, instant potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes and gravy to either take to someone or leave at the store for Harps to deliver to local schools and churches. For an additional $10, shoppers can add a 4-pound ham.
This is the third year Harps has offered the baskets.
"Each year is bigger and bigger," Halter said.
Last year, Harps delivered 275 baskets.
Cooper said she took baskets to one school and the look on the school administrator's face was priceless when she saw all that was being donated.
"It stays in the community," Halter said.
The baskets will also be available to purchase to give at Christmas time.
In addition, the store also is planning to offer hygiene kits for women at domestic violence shelters.
Halter said the committee enjoys getting to help the community and give back to those who make the store successful.
"Haskell is a special area," he added.