After a recent proposed millage increase failed in September, Harmony Grove School District officials will be hosting an public meeting today in hopes of educating patrons regarding an updated proposed rate increase. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Westbrook Elementary Cafeteria.
School officials previously went to voters in September in hopes of increasing the millage rate, but the issue failed by 16 votes.
A similar situation occurred when the district went to voters in 2010 for a millage rate increase. The next year, the ballot item was approved and the district was able to add onto Westbrook Elementary School.
Superintendent Heath Bennett points to the low voter turnout as the reasoning behind the issue failing earlier this year.
Of the about 3,000 registered voters in the district, only 360 people participated in the September election, Bennett said.
He said the last election failing may have been "a blessing."
By consolidating debts and taking advantage of lower interest rates, the district is now coming to voter for a smaller rate increase. The rate increase requested is now 2.8 mills instead of 3.8 mills.
"As much as we would have loved for the facilities to have been approved in September, it, honest to goodness, may have been a blessing that it wasn't," he said.
If the millage rate increase is approved, a 35,000-square-foot addition will be built on the campus. This addition will include nine classrooms, science labs, a media center, library, principal's office, nurses' station, resource classrooms, band and choir rooms, as well as areas for students who need various forms of therapy.
To make room for the addition, a building that currently houses band and choir rooms and the in-school suspension room will be demolished.
"The biggest thing that the board's trying to do is have a plan in place. Where are we going to house all these babies?" Bennett said.
As well as the addition, with the rate increase the district also plans to make improvements to solve flooding issues. During strong storms, staff has to put out sandbags.
"That's not what's best for kids," Bennett said.
After hearing feedback from the community, district officials have added to the millage increase plans to add security measures including safety doors across the district.
"At the end of the day, if students and our staff don't feel safe, nobody is going to learn," Bennett said.
District officials feel that it is more "financially sound" to build an addition instead of building a brand new school which would have to include a new gym and cafeteria. The estimated cost for the addition is $9 million to $9.5 million in comparison to about $20 million for a new school, Bennett said.
"This is the — without a doubt — most cost-efficient measure for us to gain classrooms," he said, adding that based on current growth in the district, the addition will accommodate students for about 10 years.
In addition to money for the rate increase, the district has also received $2.6 million from the state to make facility improvements. If the rate increase is not approved, this money would have to be returned, he said.
Bennett said the district always tries to "do more with less."
As part of the Harmony Grove School Board meeting Monday, the community has been invited to hear more information about the proposed millage increase. Several individuals, including representatives from First Security Bank, Architect Bunny Brown, representatives from Kinco Constructors and Leslie Dyess, the district's representative for the state Facilities Division, are expected to attend to answer questions.
The election for the millage rate increase is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.
Prior to the millage discussion, the Harmony Grove School Board will quickly conduct normal business.
Other items on the agenda include a discussion of the district's Facilities Master Plan and annual budget, as well as the 2020-21 school year calendar.
For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be streamed live on the district's Facebook page.
All meetings of the board are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.
More information about the proposed millage will be published in an upcoming issue of The Saline Courier following today's meeting.