Benton's newest pizza place is Hideaway Pizza in The Shoppes at Benton, boasting a diverse menu that should give everyone in the family something to enjoy.
During my recent visit, I enjoyed a thin crust ATW. The ATW was loaded with generous amounts of pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, black olives and mushrooms.
Basically, it is Hideaway's version of a supreme.
There are other variations of the supreme, such as the Xtreme, which has even more toppings.
There are also some vegetarian options that looked tasty.
Honestly, it was hard for me and my friend to decide what to get because there are so many pizzas that look good on the menu.
As a thin crust person, I found Hideaway's thin crust to be just right with that nice crispness I like in thin crust. From the first bite, it was obvious the toppings are fresh and good quality. It has that nice pop of flavor only fresh vegetables can give.
I got some of the Hideaway ranch to dip my crust in and it is a nice touch. I am not sure if it is housemade, but it tastes like it is.
My friend ate a salad with her pizza and it was a pretty nice size with a good mix of greens, tomatoes, pepperoncini and black olives.
The drink came in Hideaway's 22-ounce collector cup that I got to take home.
To finish off the delicious meal, my friend and I tried the Hideaway Sweetza cookies.
They came out in 6-inch pizza pans. I got the chocolate chunk. She go the salted caramel crunch. Both came topped with ice cream.
The cookie was soft and warm with that scoop of ice cream melting down. The ice cream by itself was great. It has a light, fluffy texture you don't normally get from ice cream that I really liked.
Warning, it is a very sweet, rich dessert, but so good.
The service was good. We were welcomed as soon as we walked in.
Because we went during training, each waiter and waitress had a trainer who came from one of Hideaway's other locations, coaching them and helping them learn the job.
The wait staff seemed very friendly and happy to be there.
This place seems like it will be a great place for families or friends to get together and enjoy some good food.