More than 200 people gathered on the Saline County Courthouse lawn Friday night for the Peace and Justice UNITY for All event in response to recent deaths, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
The event kicked off with a speech by Tavallis Stephens, associate minster from St. Paul Baptist Church, after Saline County Progressives PAC spokesperson Cindy Bowden welcomed the crowd.
“We are all is this together,” Stephens said.
He added that the goal is justice, not revenge. He also told the crowd both hate and love are contagious. He encouraged the community to work together in unity and love.
Ben Crismon, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church Benton, led a prayer of unity and peace for the county and the nation.
Robin Freeman gave the crowd directions to practice social distancing while walking around the courthouse. Many of the participants carried signs bearing messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for George Floyd” and “Silence = Violence.”
At 7 p.m., the crowd paused for silence and knelt for nearly nine minutes, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.
After the end of the silence, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic nominee for the Second Congressional District, spoke to the crowd.
“I am a black mother,” she said, adding people do not have to be black to understand the need for equal treatment.
She told the crowd that before there were cameras capturing injustices, they still happened. She said others may not have died “but they died a little.”
“There comes a time we have to do what we can to change the world,” she said.
Elliott gave a shout out to the young people who took part in the event. She said she was proud of them.
She talked about how people quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his famous quote about the content of character. She feels people say they are judging by character not skin, but she asked what was so wrong with Floyd’s character that he had to die like that?
She told the crowd it is not up to black people alone to make changes. Everyone has to work together.
Elliott spoke about those who have looted and rioted. She said they break things because their hearts have been broken so long. King called rioting “the voice of the unheard.”
She said it is important to talk about race in order to fix the problems the country is facing.
She praised Saline County for the peaceful rally. She went on to say she is concerned about peaceful events around the country that have been attacked by military tactics. Elliott said she has spoken to soldiers who are concerned about tear gas and rubber bullets.
“That is not how we are supposed to use our military,” she said.
She believes it is more important for law enforcement to seek to de-escalate situations, to which the crowd broke out in applause.
Elliott said the event is the first chapter in a long book on changing the system, adding when the event was over the work had to begin.
Before the event ended, Freeman challenged those in attendance to keep working to fix the system.
“Change is going to have to start with you,” Freeman said.