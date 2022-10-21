Hurricane Creek Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization is set to host the annual Holidays at Hurricane.
Holidays at Hurricane is a fundraiser to help benefit the students and teachers of Hurricane Creek Elementary in Benton. The funds raised will go to school trips, school T-shirts, teacher appreciations, playground equipment, back-up school supplies and more. This is the largest fundraiser hosted for Hurricane Creek Elementary. Previously being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, this is the second Holidays at Hurricane post COVID-19.
This year's event will have over 70 vendors. The Parent Teacher Organization started accepting vendors in late June, early July of this year, says Laura Gavito, PTO board member.
The Parent Teacher Organization turns the entire school into a holiday land. Different types of vendors will range from cosmetic products, crafts, baked goods, food trucks, and the list goes on. Vendor booths will be set up hours before the event and will stretch out from the cafeteria to the gym, with the food trucks outside.
A silent auction and raffle will take place during the event. The silent auction will run both days of the event. There will be bid sheets for participants to write down their bid amount and the highest bid will win the gift basket or auction item. Previous auction prizes have been a car care basket, movie night basket, holiday themed basket, and a Fitbit. All vendors will donate an item that will go towards the raffle. Tickets for the raffle will be $1 and are cash only.
Raffle winners will be drawn every half hour on both event days. Winners who are not present can still win and will be notified by phone.
Holidays at Hurricane will be Nov. 11 and 12. Friday doors will open from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday doors will open from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. There is a $3 entry fee to attend the event. The entry fee is also cash only. The event will be at Hurricane Creek Elementary, 6091 Alcoa Rd. in Benton. For more information, visit the Holidays at Hurricane Facebook page.