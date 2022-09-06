Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires two traffic shifts onto newly constructed pavement in the median, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114) will be shifted in stages onto the new pavement in mid-September. No ramp access will be impacted by the traffic shift.
•I-30 westbound traffic will shift during overnight hours Friday, September 9 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
•I-30 eastbound traffic will shift during overnight hours Monday, September 12 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, barricades, and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.