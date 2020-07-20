The Saline County Quorum Court is set to discuss a resolution related to the Saline Crossing Trailhead portion of the Southwest Trail.
The county is considering using Federal-Aid Transportation Alternative Program Funds to develop or improve that portion of the trail. The funds would be an 80/20 split with the county responsible for the 20 percent.
A virtual public hearing is currently underway regarding preferred alternatives for the pedestrian and bicycles paths hosted by Saline, Pulaski and Garland counties along with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
The proposed 60-mile recreation trail is set to connect the cities of Hot Springs and Little Rock, specifically, two federally controlled properties — the Central High School National Historic Site and Hot Springs National Park. Between these two properties, the trail will cross the Old River Bridge in Saline County. It will also include the Arkansas River Trail System.
Those who wish to participate can visit SWTrail.TransportationPlanRoom.com through Aug. 26 to add their input.
The JPs will also hear the third and final reading of an ordinance which, if approved, will add new roads to the county system.
Those areas include:
• 2,397 feet of Saddle Ridge Road.
• 1,072 feet of Greenstone Drive.
• 846 feet of extension for a total of 985 feet of Berkshire Drive.
• 932 feet of extension for a total of 2,915 feet of Hampton Drive.
• 790 feet of extension for a total of 2,425 feet of Wingate Drive.
A first reading of an ordinance regarding other additions will also be heard. Those roads include:
• 123 feet of extension of Heritage Way for a total of 467 feet.
• 763 feet of extension of Heritage Valley Drive for a total of 1,533 feet.
• 1,110 feet of extension of Meadow Acres Drive for a total of 4,781.79 feet.
• 100 feet of extension of Brody Crossing for a total of 4,500 feet.
• 1,154 feet of Eagle Valley Drive.
• 1,403 feet of Navajo Way.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A report from Saline County Comptroller Angie Drummond on the 2018 Audit and 2020 Quarterly Financial Report.
• An ordinance regarding the Johnson Controls performance contract
• An ordinance appropriating jail funds
• A resolution regarding TAP funds.
• The re-appointment of Marion Douglas to the Saline County Public Library Board.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton. The county will be following all proper social distancing measures and, as such, space will be limited and access will be provided on a first come, first served basis. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the county’s Facebook page.
For those who are unable to view the meeting through Facebook, the county will provide an area in the lobby of the courthouse were the meeting will also be live streamed.
To comply with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mandate, all those in attendance will be required to wear masks.