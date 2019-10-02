The judicial candidates in contested races in Saline County will speak to the Saline County Republican Committee at their October meeting.
The judicial positions and candidates running for those positions are as follows: State District Court District 32, Division 1 Clay Ford and Brent Standridge; Circuit Judge, District 22, Division 2 Bobby Digby and Bryant City Attorney Josh Farmer; Circuit Judge, District 22, Division 3 Benton City Attorney Brent Houston and District Judge Josh Newton.
All candidates have confirmed their attendance. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p. on Thursday at the Republican Headquarters at 125 N. Market Street in Benton.
The public and the press are welcome to attend, hear and meet the candidates. There is no charge to attend the meeting. If anyone has questions about the meeting they are welcome to contact Saline County Republican Committee Chairman Steve Lux at 870-550-1832 or splux@msn.com.