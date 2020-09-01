Beginning today, the Saline County Library will be co-hosting webinars with educational organization, Active Minds.
These webinars will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. every Tuesday with different topics discussed each week.
The Active Minds mission is “to expand lives and minds by providing outstanding educational programs.” They focus on contemporary global issues, historical themes and other matters of importance to encourage lifelong learning.
“Learning is not limited to K-12 and higher education,” said Alissa Turner, adult programmer. “At the Saline County Library, we place a huge emphasis on lifelong learning through programs, online research, and even materials to check out. With Active Minds, we’re able to offer yet another avenue for continuous learning.”
Through December, Saline County Library patrons can join the following webinars:
Sept. 1 – Space Exploration
Sept. 8 – All About Beer
Sept. 15 – Climate Change
Sept. 22 – Ben Franklin
Sept. 29 – The American West
Oct. 13 – Monsters & Legends
Oct. 20 – Pakistan
Oct.27 – The History of Radio
Nov. 10 – Tuskegee Airmen
Nov. 17 – Ireland & Northern Ireland
Nov. 24 – Railroads
Dec. 1 – Eleanor Roosevelt
Dec. 15 – Leonardo da Vinci
Dec. 22 – Putin’s Russia
Dec. 29 – Hong Kong
Patrons can find links to join, as well as full descriptions by visiting the website.
For more information, including other programs and curbside hours, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.