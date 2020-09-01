SC Library Logo

Beginning today, the Saline County Library will be co-hosting webinars with educational organization, Active Minds.

These webinars will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. every Tuesday with different topics discussed each week.  

The Active Minds mission is “to expand lives and minds by providing outstanding educational programs.” They focus on contemporary global issues, historical themes and other matters of importance to encourage lifelong learning.  

“Learning is not limited to K-12 and higher education,” said Alissa Turner, adult programmer. “At the Saline County Library, we place a huge emphasis on lifelong learning through programs, online research, and even materials to check out. With Active Minds, we’re able to offer yet another avenue for continuous learning.”  

Through December, Saline County Library patrons can join the following webinars:  

Sept. 1 – Space Exploration

Sept.  8 – All About Beer

Sept. 15 – Climate Change

Sept. 22 – Ben Franklin  

Sept. 29 – The American West

Oct. 13 – Monsters & Legends

Oct. 20 – Pakistan

Oct.27 – The History of Radio

Nov. 10 – Tuskegee Airmen

Nov. 17 – Ireland & Northern Ireland

Nov. 24 – Railroads

Dec. 1 – Eleanor Roosevelt

Dec. 15 – Leonardo da Vinci

Dec. 22 – Putin’s Russia

Dec. 29 – Hong Kong

Patrons can find links to join, as well as full descriptions by visiting the website.

For more information, including other programs and curbside hours, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.   

Tags

Recommended for you