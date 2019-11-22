Both branches of the Saline County Library will be hosting a Food for Fines drive during the week of Nov. 25 to 30.
For every non-perishable item a patron brings in, the library will waive $1 in late fines.
For example, if a patron brings in 10 food or hygiene items, they will have a total of $10.00 waived from their account.
Non-perishable items will only reduce late fines. Other fees such as missing items, damaged items and the like will not be reduced through Food for Fines.
All items donated will go to the Saline County Library Community Pantry.
Suggested items:
•Tuna
•Pasta
•Pasta sauce (no glass jars)
•Soup
•Beans
•Rice
•Peanut butter
•Shampoo
•Toothpaste
•Toothbrushes
•Deodorant
•Soap
•Diapers
•Baby wipes
•Canned fruits and vegetables
•Cereal
•Snack foods
•Crackers
For more information about the library, including the hours for each location and upcoming events, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.