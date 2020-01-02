The new Princess Ball will be a chance for girls ages 4 to 14 to dress up, wear crowns and be princesses for the day.
The ball, put on by Mrs. Saline County Fair 2019 Arteja Stamps, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Center at Bishop Park.
"I really want little girls to be able to experience a ball that is affordable in Saline County and help them feel like a princess for one day," Stamps said.
All proceeds from this new event go toward the nonprofit organization started by Stamps, F.A.C.S., fight against childhood starvation. F.A.C.S. has the mission to ensure children at all Saline County schools have snacks. She plans to focus on schools with children living at or below the poverty line.
Walmart is sponsoring the sweets tables by providing desserts including cupcakes. Stamps also plans to have water and chicken available.
The first 24 princesses who attend are guaranteed a crown. Stamps plans to send the remaining princesses a crown later. Any girl who has a crown of her own, be that a pageant crown or a toy crown, can wear it to the ball.
So far just under 30 princesses have registered. Stamps plans to cap the number of girls at 50 for this first year.
She plans to make the Princess Ball a yearly event for Saline County girls.
Stamps wants girls, including her daughters, to understand that even without a pageant title, they can be princesses.
The Princess Ball will include dancing, games, food and many photo opportunities for the girls. While dresses are encouraged, Stamps does not want any attendee to feel they need to spend money to get ready for the event.
A photographer will be on hand to take pictures of the princesses and will provide photos at no extra cost. Parents can also take pictures.
Tickets are $15 each. Stamps is running a buy one, get one free special. Tickets can be purchased online through the link on the event page on Facebook or at Eventbrite.com. Tickets purchased at the door are cash only. She will not be able to accept cards on site.
Stamps plans to have current pageant queens at the event to interact with the girls.
Stamps wants the event to be memorable for all the princesses who attend.