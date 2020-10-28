The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a new confirmed death of a local resident as a result of COVID-19, increasing the total for Saline County to 30 total. Two of the 30 are currently listed as probable cases.
It is unknown the identity of the latest death. The age and gender of the resident are also unknown at this time, along with if the individual passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 2,884 total cases — 2,623 confirmed and 261 probable. There are 262 active cases — 195 confirmed and 67 probable. Recoveries are at 2,591 — 2,339 confirmed and 192 probable.
