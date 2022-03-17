A Little Rock man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated robbery and was ordered to spent 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Darrien Toto, 26, was charged in connection with a robbery last years at a Big Red Valero store in Hensley.
He held what appeared to be a firearm covered with a white cloth. He approached the store clerk working the cash register and pointed the firearm at the clerk. According to witnesses, he shoved the clerk and commented “This is a robbery. Open the register” and “if this gun was real, I’d blast you.” Once the register was opened, Toto took the money in the register and fled the store. There were several customers in the store at the time of the robbery, according to Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton.
Multiple tips given to the Saline County Sheriff's Office as well as a thorough investigation by that office led to the identification of Toto as the suspect. He matched the description given by the witnesses and matched the characteristics seen in the store video.Toto was later found in a car matching the description of the car he used in the robbery. He still had possession of the mask worn in the robbery, Walton said.
Walton expressed his appreciation to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, particularly Lt. Kate Hawthorn, for their hard work during the investigation.
Walton noted that Toto has out-of-state convictions for burglary and theft of property. He also has pending charges in Pulaski County, including aggravated robbery.