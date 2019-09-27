The Benton Police Department is asking for the community's help to locate a man that was reportedly seen walking near Hurricane Creek Elementary School.
The man was reportedly seen walking down Alcoa Road near the school at approximately 3:45 p.m. when school was being dismissed.
He was allegedly carrying a camo soft rifle case.
The man did not display a gun, but witnesses there was a weapon inside the case since "he was leaning on the case," according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
The person is described as a large build white male between the ages of 40 and 45. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes at the time.
Officers thoroughly searched the ares but was unable to located the subject, Petty said.
"Detectives have been working to identify him and speak with him," Petty added.
Individuals who recognize this person are encourage to contact detectives by calling 501-776-5947, texting BNPD plus your message to 274637 or submitting a tip to www.crimereports.com or the BNPD app.