During the recent Bryant City Council meeting, Mayor Allen Scott issued a proclamation to the staff from the Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center from the National Animal Care and Control Association designating Nov. 10-16 as animal shelter appreciation week in Bryant. The proclamation was especially awarded to Animal Shelter Manager Rebecca Bennett and Animal Care Technicians Matthew Burns and Alyssa Galloway.
Animal Control Director Tricia Power presented her animal control director report at the City Council meeting. She stated that the shelter has received a transit van, which helps with transferring animals. They have two vacant positions, which are listed on the city of Bryant website as animal care technician and an animal control officer. The shelter has transferred at least 72 animals to different organizations. Gibson's Cat Cafe located in Conway has adopted cats from the Bryant shelter.
Power shared that intakes are up slightly nationwide. She said they are currently at the 74 percent range for save rate. She wants the Bryant shelter to be in the 90 percent range. Animal cruelty cases have increased and are currently being investigated. Power said for future plans they hope to reduce intake and increase lifesaving measures which include adoption, transfers and return to owner.
The Bryant Animal Shelter will hold an open house Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 25700 I30 North in Bryant. They will have refreshments and shelter tours. For more updates or to see animals that are up for adoption, visit the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center Facebook page.