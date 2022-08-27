Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man arrested after allegedly posting explicit photos on social media
- Woman faces more than 80 charges in forgery case
- Benton officers investigating call of shots fired at local park
- Bryant Board approves personnel items
- Roundabout proposed for Congo and Shenandoah intersection
- Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
- Council agrees to alcohol ordinance with amendment
- Hammer's firm awarded contract from Arkansas Department of Insurance
- Fair Parade to be 'Moovin & Groovin'
- Bryant council member resigns due to move