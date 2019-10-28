After hearing about Socktober from YouTube personality Robby Nocak, better known as Kid President, a local mother and daughter have spent the last few years collecting socks and winter needs for the local homeless.
Joanna White and her daughter Katie Pitcock, a Bryant Junior High School student, are working together to collect items, which they plan to give to The Van, an organization out of Little Rock that helps the homeless.
"We just want to help the homeless community," White said.
This year the pair will also be able to collect for children in need along with the homeless. As a new Bryant Rotarian, White will be taking any smaller socks and underwear to the Kids Closet, which is run by the Rotary Club and Friends in Christ Lutheran Church. Children do not have to be homeless to get items from the closet.
"I am really excited because nothing has to go to waste. We can accept kids sizes, too," White said.
A few years ago, the pair saw a a video of Kid President talking about the need to help the homeless. White said the greatest needs for the homeless are always socks and underwear.
Usually, Socktober runs Oct. 1 to 31. White will be collecting through Nov. 15 because she got started late this year.
Along with new socks and underwear, White can take anything that a homeless person might need to help them make it through the cold months from blankets to tarps to camping gear. She said many hide in the woods to prevent being run off by city governments and need items to help survive.
She emphasized the need for any underwear or socks to be new.
"Just because they are homeless doesn't mean they don't have dignity," White said.
Ron Jones, of Ron Jones Farmers Insurance, located at 606 W. Commerce Dr. in Bryant, has a drop box to collect items, along with the Saline Courier office andboth the Benton and Bryant Saline County Library locations.
White is seeking more businesses to partner with to serve as drop-off locations. Anyone who wishes to be a drop-off location or donate to White can email jo@whinnitiatives.com.
She also encourages people to donate directly to any homeless outreach they know of, adding that socks and underwear are always the first things to go. She suggested The Van and Healing Waters Outreach for donations.
"If you are blessed, share your blessing," White said.
She wants people to understand homeless people are still people, they are just going through a tough spot. She believes those who can give should help them get back on their feet. She said everyone can make a difference.
She encourages anyone who has a little extra to grab some socks or underwear the next time they stop at Walmart, Target or wherever they shop.