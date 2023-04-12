April is Childhood Abuse Awareness month and CASA of Saline County has placed 108 pinwheels on the Saline County Courthouse lawn to recognize the 108 children in foster care in Saline County. Barbara McCreight, the executive director of CASA Saline County, said she hopes the pinwheels raise awareness in the community and remain up for the rest of the month.
Pinwheels placed on the Courthouse lawn for Child Abuse Awareness
