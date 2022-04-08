The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors for the Saline County Business Expo, which will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13.
"It is a gathering of over 80 vendors in one room that represents all different business types," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
She added it a great opportunity for the public to network and learn about businesses from home improvement to pest control to marketing.
There are already 32 vendors registered. McCormick said the vendor spots are usually full 10 days before the expo. She encouraged anyone wanting a spot to sign up early.
Vendors can hand out promotional items and samples. They can also schedule followup appointments, but no products may be sold at the Expo.
"People are excited about this," McCormick said.
She said many people have called asking when they could sign up for the expo.
Each vendor will get a 10-foot-by-8 foot booth space with drapes, an 8-foot table and two chairs, along with two lunch vouchers.
Full payment is required to reserve a booth. Vendors will be assigned booths in the order that registration forms and payment are received.
There will be no refunds after April 29.
Booth setup is from 2 to 5 p.m. May 12 and 8 to 10 a.m. May 13.
There is no limit on vendors per industry.
"It is a very affordable marketing opportunity," McCormick said, adding it is a way to network with both the public and the other vendors.
They can get into the community and promote their businesses. She sees it as a good way to help businesses grow.
It is free for the public to attend.
During the Expo, the Chamber will hold its Hook, Line and Chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food will be from Riverside Grocery and Catering.
Sign up for booth spaces will go as long as they are available, McCormick said, while noting there is normally a waiting list.
The cost for for-profit companies is $275 for Chamber members and $400 for nonmembers. For nonprofit companies, it is $200 for Chamber members and $275 for non members.
There is a $50 discount for renting two booths. Vendors cannot rent more than two.
Vendors who want to display vehicles, boats, RVs, ATVs or other items must call the Chamber at 501-860-7002 for prices.
The sponsors for this year's expo are McLarty Nissan of Benton, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Simmons Bank, Smith-Benton Funeral Home, Space Walk of Middle Arkansas and Your Ad Team.
The registration form for vendors can be found at www.bentonchamber.com. Forms and payment can be returned to amy@bentonchamber.com.