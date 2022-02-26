Benton Police Department officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 3-year-old unresponsive male. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officers said.
The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the death investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact BNPD.
Tips may be called in at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the BNPD app.