Today is the final day for residents living in the Harmony Grove School District to vote in a district special election.
Voting will be available until 7:30 p.m.
at the Haskell Fire Department, located at 121 Cardinal Dr.
School officials are coming to voters in hopes of increasing the millage rate by 2.8 mills. If the increase is approved, the district's rate will be set at 44.6 mills.
During early voting, a total of 197 people cast their ballots, according to Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.
With money generated from the proposed increase, as well as $2.6 million in partnership funds from the state, the district hopes to build a 35,000-square-foot addition.
This addition will include nine classrooms, science labs, a media center, library, principal's office, nurses' station, resource classrooms, band and choir rooms, as well as areas for students who need various forms of therapy.
This addition is designed to accommodate an estimated 10 years of growth, according to Superintendent Heath Bennett.
To make room for the addition, a building that currently houses band and choir rooms and the in-school suspension room will be demolished.
As well as the addition, the district plans to make improvements to solve flooding issues and to add security measures including safety doors across the district, Bennett said.
This is the second time district officials have pursued a millage increase in the past six months. The initial attempts at raising the millage failed in September by a vote of 188-172.
More information about the proposed millage increase, as well as proposed plans for the addition, are available on the Harmony Grove School District Facebook page.