Officials with the Benton, Bryant, Bauxite and Harmony Grove school districts have announced that schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24 because of inclement weather.
According to the National Weather Service, Saline County will be under a winter storm warning until Thursday at 6 p.m.
"Expect additional ice accumulations between one-quarter and one-half inch...with locally higher amounts up to three quarters to one inch. Some light sleet and snow accumulations up to an inch are also possible," according to the National Weather Service.