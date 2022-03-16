The Saline County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a man facing felony charges in connection with a fatal accident may have fled the country.
Bayner Funes-Figueroa, 22, of North Little Rock, was involved in a fatal accident in the 14000 block of Chicot Road. The driver of the second vehicle, David Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the second vehicle was an adult female and eight juveniles, who were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to court documents.
Funes-Figueroa allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .18 at the time of the crash. It was also noted in court documents that inside Funes-Figueroa's vehicle deputies found a citation for not having a driver's license, DWI and refusal to submit to arrest. The Little Rock Police Department citation was reportedly issued to him less than two weeks before the crash. According to Little Rock District Court records, that case is still open at this time.
According to a SCSO announcement, after the crash, Funes-Figueroa had a court bond hearing, and after posting bond, he was released from the Saline County Detention Center.
Since then deputies believe he fled to Mexico or his home country of Guatemala.
Anyone who may see him or know of his whereabouts are encouraged to call the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5608. Individuals should ask for Detective Harris.