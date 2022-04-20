Interstate 30 eastbound traffic in Saline County will shift onto new pavement in the median later this week as part of the construction project to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes.
Weather permitting, eastbound traffic between Exits 114 and 117 will move from the existing main lanes onto new concrete pavement in the I-30 median, which will allow for continued construction of the new eastbound lanes. This new traffic pattern will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday. Interstate ramps will remain open during the traffic shift and new traffic pattern.
Traffic will be controlled with signage, construction barrels and barrier walls. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and prepare for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project, Job CA0601, is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70, Exit 111, to Sevier Street in Benton, Exit 116. The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange, Exit 114.
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at www.ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.