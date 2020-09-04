Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 during his daily briefing Friday. Hutchinson claimed it was the highest one-day total in Arkansas since the pandemic began.
The cumulative total now sits at 64,175 cases.
PCR tests for the 24-hour period leading up to the briefing were at their highest with 11,254 results received by the state.
There were 600 antigen tests performed. Of those, 111 were positive for COVID-19.
Hospitalizations dropped by 24 to 401 with 86 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 12 to 873. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said one of those deaths was late reporting. There were no clusters.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 215, Pulaski with 87, Benton with 56, Craighead with 47, Jackson with 24 and Sebastian with 21.
Saline County has had 1,653 total cases, 229 active, 1,411 recovered, 13 deaths and 20,497 negative tests.
Across the nation, there have been 6,176,623 cases with 2,266,957 recoveries and 187,200 deaths.
Hutchinson said of the the 215 new cases reported in Washington County, 82 percent were college aged (18-24). For Craighead County, 43 percent were in that age range.
He said he spoke with the University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, who said the university is banning all gatherings of 10 or more both on and off campus. He plans to use the Student Code of Conduct to enforce the ban. Hutchinson said that is a good step.
He also spoke with Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, who said he plans to have more officers on patrol, especially on Dixon Street, an area known for bars. The officers will remind people to follow the state guidelines.
Hutchinson said sending college students home would make the pandemic worse by further spreading the virus.
He said U of A athletics has been good with no positive cases. He said athletes are in a more controlled environment than other groups. He thinks the games are safe because stadium attendance will be limited
Romero wanted to remind the public to follow the guidelines as the state goes into a three-day weekend for the Labor Day holiday.
Asked about planned protests, Hutchinson said they are a reality of freedoms. He wants participants to protest peacefully and practice social distancing while taking precautions.
Romero was asked how the increase in cases will affect hospitals. He said there is no predictive model but in the past when cases have risen they have been followed by a rise in hospitalizations, which he expects with this rise. He does believe with so many cases among young people there will be less hospitalizations. He cautioned the young are not invincible and can have severe cases or even die from the virus.
In answer to a question about early release for prisoners, he said not releasing violent prisoners or sex offenders early is standard. They are looking at nonviolent offenders who are close to their release date on a case-by-case basis.
Hutchinson said the early releases have allowed for more space in prisons, which allows social distancing.
Hutchinson holds his briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.