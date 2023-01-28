The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County has hired a club director for its Riverside location.
Kenny Lowman has been on the job for a few weeks and is excited to learn about the clubs and community.
He comes to the clubs after a long career in ministry, most recently as a pastor in New York State.
"It uses the same skills," Lowman said.
He sees the Clubs as a ministry.
The position is a new one.
Lowman's position was created to oversee the Riverside Club by supporting staff and taking care of the facility. He will also connect with the community and clubs' partners.
Lowman received his degree in music education from Arkansas Tech University. While there he met his wife, Tami, who is from Benton.
The couple lived in Texas for 30 years, working in ministry at two different churches. The last seven years he has been a pastor in New York.
He and his wife have six children and two grandchildren. They moved back to Arkansas to be closer to their family.
Lowman said he is excited for his role helping those who work with the children at the clubs. There are 37 high school and college students along with the adult staff. There are several program teachers. He wants to help them serve the children.
He also plans to be a resource to the children and their families answering questions.
The director’s job is a chance for Lowman to use his gifts and get involved in the community, he said. Lowman said he misses how involved he was in his old community and cannot wait to get to know people in Saline County. He thinks his skills are what this role needs.
"We believe God drew us back here," he said.
Lowman said he has no plans to make any changes at the Riverside Club. He wants to learn the role and listen to feedback. He also wants to hear what the staff and the community have to say, good and bad. He said he is not afraid of criticism.
Lowman said he is looking forward to being part of the clubs and seeing the members grow up. He thinks it is great many of the staff were once members.
As someone who enjoys golf, he is looking forward to the Boys & Girls Clubs annual charity golf tournament. It will be another way for him to get to know the clubs' partners.
In his spare time, Lowman likes to golf with his father-in-law and brother-in-law and traveling to see his children and grandchildren. He also loves to support the Razorbacks.
He is looking forward to reconnecting with his and his wife's Arkansas friends, Lowman said.
While he attends City Church in Downtown Benton, he has been filling in as a preacher at Old Union Baptist Church.
He loves going downtown. He really likes Rock and Roll Sushi and Loblolly Ice Cream. He enjoyed the holiday lights in Benton at Christmas.
Lowman said he wants Boys & Girls Clubs families to know his door is always open.
"I am available to answer questions and I would love to hear ideas," he said.