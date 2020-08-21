One of Saline County's newest service organizations is planning to hold a virtual prayer event.
The True Reflections of Sisterhood, an official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will hold the One Saline. One Arkansas. One USA prayer event in observance of the AKA International Day of Prayer at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be hosted through Zoom.
"It is an important day for members to worship together," True Reflections President Teri Todd said.
The group has been working to serve Saline County since the end of 2019. When it first began to form, it made many contacts in the faith based community.
Along with the five service target areas, AKA and its affiliated groups take part in what they call impact days such as this day of prayer.
The members of True Reflections wanted to include the community in this event. They plan to pray for Saline County, the United States and the world.
They want to share a sense of community.
True Reflections has already done some other service projects since starting, such as helping with The Beat Goes On and holding an online financial literacy program.
"This is just one piece of service we can provide Saline County," Todd said. "We are about service."
She added that COVID-19 has made service a challenge and they have had to get innovative.
During the prayer event, Raevondolyn Rice, the group's chaplain, will welcome participants and member Shanda Macon will introduce the guests.
Pastor Karl Barnes, of Elect Temple C.O.G.I.C., will lead meditations on Saline County. Pastor Brady Lane, of Benton First Church of the Nazarene, will lead the prayer for Saline County.
Reid Phifer, executive director of Amplify Festival, will lead meditation for the state of Arkansas. Pastor Roderick Barnes, of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Benton, will lead the prayer for Arkansas.
Meditation for the United States will be led by Elder Randy Mitchell, of Northside Church of Christ. Associate Pastor Edd Spurlock, of First Baptist Church Benton, will lead the prayers for the nation.
The closing prayer will be led by Susie Everett, of Everett Automotive Group. Todd will provide the closing remarks.
Due to the limited space for the Zoom call, those wanting to join should sign in early to ensure their spot.
The Zoom call will be limited to the first 100 people who sign on, but Todd said they plan to post the video of the event to the True Reflections Facebook page after it ends.
The information to join the session can be found on the Facebook page also.
To learn more, call 501-584-3947 or email salineaka@gmail.com.