Saline County has a new organization that wants to work with other organizations to better help the people of the community.
"(Saline County Cares) is a cooperative partnership of nonprofit organizations, churches and government agencies to provide care to those experiencing poverty," Ben Crismon, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church, said.
Crismon is one of the co-founders of the organization with Linda Smith and Robin Freeman.
He said the idea came from a conversation the three had about how there are so many organizations in Saline County to help the poor and yet still so much need.
This group seeks to unite the organizations to determine what gaps in coverage there are and where groups overlap to better use the resources that are available.
Crismon wants to see the organization be more than a bandaid for those in need but truly move people out of poverty.
The new group has been working for a year to organize. They want to identify the sources to help people and share resources.
So far there are 25 to 30 organizations involved, according to Crismon.
"Lets try a new thing to help those in the community who are struggling," he said.
At 6 p.m. Nov. 12, the Community Christian Care Clinic, the Saline County Health Coalition and Saline County Cares is partnering to offer those in need in the community flu shots and the Empty Bowl Community Resource Fair.
Those in need of flu shots can go to the Care Clinic to get them and then be bused by the Benton School District over to the resource fair and back. Attendees can choose to go straight to the fair without getting the shot.
Partner organizations will set up tables in the Christian Life Center of FUMC to share information about the resources they have available for those in need. A meal will be provided.
Crismon said this resource fair is important because so many people don't realize what resources are out there. Saline County Cares wants to connect those in need with the help they can get.
Prior to the event, all the participants will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church to plan what they are going to do.
Saline County Cares is still accepting organizations to take part in the fair. It only asks for $25 to help cover the meal, which will be free to those who attend. Any organization that wants more information or to sign up can contact Crismon at 501-778-3601.
The deadline to join is Nov. 1.