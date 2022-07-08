A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Road Runner located at 23190 Interstate 30 in Bryant for last Friday night’s drawing. The winner has yet to claim the prize, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery press release.
The winning numbers were 1, 27, 29, 38 and 62. The player matched all these five white balls, but not the Megaball number 12. If the player had purchased the $1 Megaplier, which was 3 for that drawing, he would have tripled the prize to $3 million, according to the news release.
“We urge all players who purchased tickets at the Bryant Road Runner to check their tickets,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “The winner has 180 days from July 1 to claim the prize.”
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products, which means Road Runner will receive $10,000 commission for selling the winning Mega Millions tickets once the winner claims his prize.
This winner becomes the 87th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing was up to $400 million. The Powerball jackpot stands at $48 million for Saturday night’s drawing.Friday’s Natural State Jackpot is $130,000.