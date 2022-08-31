For Bob Padgett, the Bryant School District is not just his place of employment, it has become his home.
Padgett is a graduate of Bryant High School and also raised a family of Bryant students.
“My better half, my wife, is a graduate of Bryant Schools. We have been married for 65 years and we have three daughters who are graduates of Bryant Schools. I have seven grandsons who are graduates of Bryant Schools,” Padgett said.
In total, Padgett has been involved with the Bryant School District for 53 years.
Padgett attended school in Bryant and graduated in 1955. Padgett served on the Bryant School Board for 15 years beginning 1975. He was hired by Superintendent Ed Love in 1988 to serve as maintenance director, a position he has held ever since.
Prior to his career as a maintenance director, Padgett worked for two construction companies.
Padgett has served under 11 superintendents during his time as a Bryant School District employee.
“There’s no way that I can put a number on the amount of people who I have worked with in my lifetime who have been a blessing to me,” he said. “There’s no question in my heart that Bryant has really set a course of reaching out to every student in this district and in this state,” he said.
After his lengthy career, Padgett has decided to retire even though he said he has “fought it and fought it.”
“I put a (resignation) letter together three times before I even thought about it and then when I got the letter finalized, I went to take it to Dr. (Karen) Walters and I couldn’t hand it to her,” he said.
When asked why he decided to retire, he said at the age of 85, he has looked at the change of technology and new things coming down the road and realized that it was time to accept retirement.
“Mr. Padgett is a pillar of Bryant Public Schools. He bleeds blue through and through. He will be missed more than words can express,” said Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters.
Looking back at his career, Padgett said he feels he had several accomplishments and has been blessed to have been involved in numerous projects.
When he was hired as maintenance director, Padgett said he had one goal and he feels that he has accomplished that.
“My goal was to see that we give the faculty of this school district the work environment that they could work in to be able to give these students the education they need to prepare them to go out in the world or the workforce we have today,” he said. “Today, I have reached that goal.”
Over the past 50 years, Padgett said he has been able to see the Bryant School District grow.
When he graduated from Bryant High School, the district had a total enrollment of 734 students. There were 10 school buses and 26 teachers employed at the district.
The district also did not have a football field or a band program.
Being involved with the Bryant School Board, Padgett was able to assist with the construction of the first football field on campus and the creation of the band program, which at the time had about 12 students, he said.
Padgett also watched as a Bryant student when all of the nearby smaller communities consolidated into the Bryant district.
“Now, I’ve had the opportunity to go back into the communities and build schools,” he said while also calling his job “rewarding.”
Padgett has worked at the Bryant School District long enough that buildings that were built earlier in his career are now being torn down as newer buildings are constructed. He was also instrumental in the construction of Building 15 and the Administration Building.
One of Padgett’s first accomplishments as maintenance director was the addition of air conditioning units in all of the classrooms.
“We never had air conditioning,” he said.
Padgett worked for much of his career in the district alongside his wife, Patsy, who retired as a Bryant employee in 2019.
He said it was a blessing to work at the same district with her.
In 2019, Padgett was recognized by the district when a statue featuring a school bell and plaque was installed at the maintenance building honoring him.
The bell was once part of the former Collegeville School that was located off of Arkansas 5 and Hilldale Road. The school was used for educating students until the 1957-58 school year.
When thinking back to this ceremony, he said, he thinks about what the maintenance department means to the district as its ground roots. In 2021, Padgett was also inducted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor.
“I have a lot of gratitude for this school district,” he said. ”To be at this school and to be at my job, I also wanted to be first and I wanted to stay until it was completed …. I never missed a day.”
He noted that it is rewarding to think about the legacy that has been built during his tenure with the district.
After turning in his keys, Padgett said, he knows that he will never truly leave the school district that has meant so many things to him over the years.
“My spirit is going to be walking these hallways and these classrooms. It will never be removed,” he said.
During retirement, Padgett said he does not plan to travel or fish, but he will be taking care of his farm on the east side of the county.