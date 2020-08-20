According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a 10th Saline County resident has died due to COVID-19. The death was reported today and is the second in the last 24 hours locally.
It is unknown who the 10th person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time, along with if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Currently, Saline County has 1,319 confirmed cases with 275 active. Recoveries have risen to 1,034.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the state at 1:30 p.m. today.