According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a 17th Saline County resident has been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. There are two additional deaths as well, possibly related to COVID-19, but is listed as probable by ADH.
It is unknown who the three persons are. The age and gender of there residents is also unknown at this time, along with if they passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 1,856 total cases —1,802 confirmed and 54 probable. Of those, 143 are active — 136 confirmed and seven probable. There have been 1,694 recovered — 1,649 confirmed and 45 probable. Of the 18 deaths, 17 and confirmed and one is probable.
