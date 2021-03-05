Due to an 18-wheeler catching fire near exit 116, traffic headed eastbound along Interstate 30 is heavily delayed. The Saline Courier will stay with the story and updated when new information is available.
breaking
18-wheeler fire causes delay
- Dana Guthrie
-
- Updated
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
