Members of the community, Benton representatives and law enforcement gathered in a Zoom call for the first of three Dialogues on Race on Thursday.
The topic was Law Enforcement and the Community.
The dialogue was streamed via Facebook Live.
"We do have some issues we need to address," said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer.
Farmer requested to be involved with all of the dialogues. He expressed interest in what the city can learn to improve race relations.
The dialogue was hosted by Robin Freeman and Veronica Jackson.
Along with Farmer, the panelists were Benton Police Chief Scotty Hodges, Minister Tavallis Stephens, Alderwoman Jocelyn Cash, Bro. Chres Threatt, SHRM Certified HR Professional Jamala Wade Thomas and Saline County Court Security Officer John Michael Reed.
Freeman asked questions and gave the panelists the chance to answer.
When asked why they love the community, all of the members agreed they loved the small town nature of Benton and how close knit it is.
Thomas called it "an amazing place to raise children" and "lovely and quaint."
"We are not doing it our of a rebellious thing," Stephens said. "We are doing it to make a change."
On the topic of the state of race relations in Benton, Farmer said there are some great relationships and some that are strained.
Farmer feels to make the relations better depends on everyone working together, not just one or another race. He said relations will be fixed by building trust and holding everyone accountable.
Hodges said many peoples' attitudes are based on how they were raised and other factors. He thinks changing comes down to each individual.
Hodges said the right way to treat people cannot be taught, it must be modeled.
In the police department, they do bias training and tell officers to be fair to everyone. The department also watches body camera videos chosen at random to see how officers are behaving when they believe no one is looking.
Thomas and Threatt answered about why the issue of race and law enforcement matters.
Thomas explained she is a veteran of the Arkansas National Guard who served with the military police. During her service, she served with many people who are in law enforcement full time. She believes most members of law enforcement go into the profession to do good and want to serve.
She feels historic interactions between the police and the black community have led to distrust. She said those issues must be addressed to build trust.
Thomas does not want her own children to grow up with a distrust of the police.
"We won't have trust in the community as long as race is an issue," Threatt said.
He thinks some people have been racist so long they no longer even realize what they are doing is racist.
Stephens and Reed were asked about their experiences with law enforcement.
Stephens told the story of the first time he was ever pulled over. He was driving an older model Mercedes-Benz his father had purchased for him when he was 18. He was attending school in Hot Springs and had been visiting his family in Benton. He was on his way back to school when he was pulled over by a Benton officer.
The officer questioned what he was doing in Benton and where he got the car. The officer told him it was odd for an 18-year-old to have a nice car. When Stephens, who said he was trying to be respectful to, told the officer he was thankful for his father. The officer snapped at him "don't get smart with me."
He then told the young man to check-in whenever he came to Benton. Stephens was confused because he didn't understand why or who he would check in with.
Even though the incident occurred 20 years ago, Hodges was horrified by it and immediately apologized to Stephens who accepted.
Reed spoke about his brother's experience. His brother was a Saline County deputy who experienced racial comments and a superior who would not allow him get the training he needed. When he went to another supervisor to complain. He was fired because of it. He is now a deputy in Hot Spring County.
In answer to common misunderstandings about racial identity, Thomas said she was not going to focus on the dehumanizing stereotypes.
"We are not a monolithic group," she said. "We are able to support multiple causes."
She wants people to understand people can love and revere law enforcement while in the same breath say "my life matters." She added that does not mean she believes any other lives matter less.
She said she wants her children's lives, her husbands life and her life to matter.
"I simply want to be recognized the same, as a human," Thomas said.
She wants the issues taken seriously and not dismissed as talking about race too much.
Farmer said avoiding racial bias is not only important in the police department but in all Benton departments.
"We are all in this together. We are all people," he said.
He wants the community to know he is open and seeking ideas to combat racial issues within the city.
He spoke about school resource officers. He said their job in schools is to build relationships.
Stephens said having those conversations encourages more feedback.
He said one way to build trust between the black community and police is when an incident is reported the department investigate it and there be consequences. If there are no consequences, he said, people won't trust the police. He wants to know there will be accountability if something occurs.
Farmer believes that when race relations are fixed there will be peace. Thomas believes that looks like having officers interacting with citizens, not just responding to a call, but also by building relationships.
Threatt said it would be a place of accountability and love.
The next dialogue will be Aug. 13 and discuss Education and Equality. The third will be Aug. 27, on Our Beloved Community. All are being streamed through Facebook Live through Freeman's Facebook page.
The first dialogue has been posted to the City of Benton Facebook page.
Be the Bridge small groups, made up of around 10 people, discussing race and reconciliation will begin in August. Janet Dixon is organizing groups.
To comment on any of the dialogues or suggest solutions, send it to Freeman on Facebook, contact the mayor's office or email Freeman at rrfreema@uark.edu.