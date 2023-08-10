A pair of Saline County teenagers were awarded the Bronze Congressional Medal Tuesday by Congressman French Hill at a ceremony held in Hill’s Little Rock office.
Braden Lisowe and Easton Everett, both of Benton, each received the Congressional Medal, which is the highest award that can be bestowed on a youth by Congress and is awarded for excellence in volunteering, personal development, fitness, and exploration, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.
Lisowe and Everett each had to complete 100 hours of community service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness, and a two-day, one night exploration over at least a seven-month period to achieve the award.
They were the only two in Hill’s district to achieve the award this year.
Lisowe, a rising sophomore at Bryant High School is on the A/B Honor Roll and a member of the award-winning Camerata choir and the Pre-Professional troupe at Argenta Community Theater.
He enjoys being an active member of the central Arkansas theater community, performing in over 30 shows over the past 5 years. An avid lover of Broadway and traveling, he recently returned from a trip to Broadway in New York and a nine-day trip across France and Italy.
Earlier this year he was named Best Supporting Actor in a musical by Broadway World in Arkansas for his role as Doug in Disney’s Descendents at The Studio Theater.
When he’s not busy on stage or at school he can often be found in the kitchen with Braden’s Bites, his meal prep business that helps him raise money for camps and travel and also donates meals to those in need.
To earn his Bronze Medal, Lisowe performed over 200 hours of community service at local theaters, at the Arkansas Food Bank, and with his family nonprofit, Lisowe’s Lights. He also performed over 400 hours of personal development mostly at local theaters, and 50 hours of fitness at dance classes, all since August 2022.
Everett is a home-schooled freshman that is actively involved in the Saline County scouting community. He is a Boy Scout presently working towards his Eagle rank which he hopes to achieve in the next year. He loves to code and program and is currently researching the various IT related jobs in hopes of pursuing a degree those fields after college.
To earn his bronze medal award, he completed over 100 hours at the Arkansas Food Bank because he is passionate about helping fellow Arkansans that are in need. He completed 50 hours of physical fitness by training to improve his cardiovascular endurance and completed 50 hours of writing courses to improve his writing skills. He also planned a two-day one-night expedition to Dallas where he visited the George W Bush Presidential Library, the Cavanaugh Museum, the Frontiers of Flight Museum and the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas.
To learn more about the Congressional Award, visit www.congressionalaward.org.