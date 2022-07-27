A mother and her boyfriend have both been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February death of a 4-year-old child.
According to court documents filed last week in Saline County Circuit Court, Halee Quantz and Roy Ross allegedly "caused the death of (the child) by repeatedly striking (him) about the head."
In Feb. 2022, the Haskell Police Department requested the assistance of Arkansas State Police after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive at his home by Ross.
The child reportedly had a large bruise on his forehead and Quantz told first responders that the children had fallen at his father's house over the weekend. She also reportedly told police that the child had been left alone for the day with Ross and that Ross had just finished bathing the child. Quantz told police that Ross had stepped out of the bathroom and the child had fallen and hit his face on the toilet.
"Immediate observation of the victim's injuries did not fit this story," the trooper noted in the arrest affidavit.
Quantz reportedly also told police that the same day the child fell in the bathroom, his paternal grandmother took him to Baptist Health Medical Center of Hot Spring County in Malvern because there was bruising and swelling of the child's head.
"Scans were done of the victim and his condition seemed to improve while at the ER, and he was sent home with Halee and Ross," the trooper wrote.
Ross reportedly told police that the next morning, he went into the victim's room to check on him and found him to be unresponsive.
The child was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital and then transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Karen Farst at Arkansas Children's Hospital spoke with police about the child's injuries.
"Multiple bruises were noted all over his body along with petechia and bruising on his neck and face, suggesting strangulation. A large bruise and subgaleal hematoma were also noted on the victim's face and head that would not be consistent with a single impact fall, rather than multiple significant events to the head," according to the affidavit.
During the course of the investigation, ASP also interviewed the victim's father who said that the weekend before his death the child had slipped on ice but was caught by his aunt and never hit his head. He also reportedly told police that the child showed no signs of injury or being sick prior to being picked up by Quantz.
The victim's father reportedly told police that shortly after the mother brought the child home, he had to go to Quantz's residence "to help calm the victim down because he was claiming to be afraid of Ross," according to court documents.
Following the victim's death, his half brother, 1, was taken into the care of the Department of Human Services. During a routine physical examination, Farst noted that the child had a fracture to the back of his skull.
Both Quantz and Ross are scheduled to appear for a hearing Monday in Saline County Circuit Court before Judge Ken Casady.
Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Clary will be representing the state during the case.
Christian Alexander will serve as Ross' legal counsel and Jeff Rosenzweig will serve as Quantz's legal counsel.