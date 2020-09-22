According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 23 local residents have died from COVID-19. Two of those are listed as probable deaths due to the virus.
It is unknown who individuals are. The age and gender of the residents are also unknown at this time, along with if they passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 1,968 total cases — 1,894 confirmed and 74 probable. There are 127 active cases — 115 confirmed and 12 probable. There are 1,817 recoveries — 1,757 confirmed and 60 probable.
Across the country, there have been 6,882,969 cases with 2,615,974 recoveries and 200,477 deaths.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.