2021 Readers' Choice

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Body Shop

1st Ron’s Body Shop

2nd Campbell Auto Body

3rd Sally’s Body Shop

Auto Detailing

1st Splash Car Wash

2nd Lopez Auto Detail

Auto Parts Store

1st NAPA

2nd O’Reilly Auto Parts

3rd AutoZone

Auto Repair

1st Ron’s Body Shop

2nd Tire Town

Car Wash

1st Splash Car Wash

2nd Tommy’s Car Wash

3rd Big Red Stores

Gas Station

1st Big Red Stores

2nd Riverside Grocery

3rd Kum & Go

Mechanic

1st Williams Tire & Service

2nd Tire Town

3rd Bailey’s

Motorcycle Sales

1st Riggs Outdoors

2nd Bryant Polaris

3rd Crain Powersports

New Auto Dealer

1st Everett Auto Group

2nd McLarty Nissan

3rd Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

RV/Camper Dealer

1st RV City

2nd Crain RV

Tire Store

1st Tire Town

2nd Williams Tire & Service

3rd Discount Tire

Towing Company

1st Newcomb Towing

2nd East End Towing

3rd First Recovery, Inc.

Transmission Repair

1st Benton Transmission

2nd Baxley’s

3rd Mid-State Transmission

Used Auto Dealer

1st Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2nd McLarty Nissan

3rd Everett Auto Group

ENTERTAINMENT

Banquet Facility

1st Benton Event Center

2nd 111 N. Main

3rd The Osage

Birthday Venue

1st Urban Air Adventure Park

2nd Larry’s Pizza

3rd Empire Cheerleading

Event Venue

1st The Venue at Stonebrook Meadows

2nd Benton Event Center

3rd The Osage

Festivals / Events (That may or may not have happened)

1st Third Thursday – Downtown Benton

2nd Saline County Fair & Rodeo

Karaoke and DJ Entertainment

1st Feel Lucky Karaoke and Dance Company

2nd Music Pro Entertainment

3rd DJ Chucky P

Library

1st Saline County Libraries

Movie Theater

1st Tinseltown

2nd Riverside Parking Lot Drive-In

Sporting Event Venue

1st Benton High School

2nd Bryant High School

3rd 1-30 Speedway

Swimming Pool

1st Riverside Park

2nd Bishop Park

3rd Mills Park

Wedding Venue

1st The Venue at Stonebrook Meadows

2nd St. John’s Chapel By The Creek

3rd Carter Farm

FOOD & DINING

Asian Food

1st Yum Yum Hibachi

2nd Haskell Hibachi Box

3rd Asian House

Bakery

1st SugarDumpilin’s Cupcakes

2nd Blue House Bakery & Café

3rd Three Best Bakery

BBQ

1st Whole Hog Café

2nd Jordan’s Country BBQ

3rd RibCrib BBQ & Catering

Breakfast

1st Blue House Bakery & Café

2nd Dan’s I-30 Diner

3rd Riverside Grocery & Catering

Buffet

1st Wood Grill Buffet

2nd Larry’s Pizza

3rd Buffet City

Butcher

1st Edwards Food Giant

2nd Riverside Grocery & Catering

3rd Breitweiser’s Meat Market & Deli

Casual Dining

1st Baja Grill

2nd Colton’s Steak House & Grill

3rd Lost Pizza Co. Benton

Caterer

1st Riverside Grocery & Catering

2nd Gina’s Catering

3rd Dinner’s Ready Catering

Catfish

1st Riverside Grocery & Catering

2nd Eat My Catfish

3rd Icehouse Café

Chicken Fried Steak

1st Colton’s Steak House & Grill

2nd Dan’s I-30 Diner

3rd Icehouse Café

Coffee Shop

1st Koffee with a Kause

2nd Speakeasy Coffee Bar

3rd Dan’s I-30 Diner

Desserts

1st SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes

2nd Dairy Queen

3rd Just Ice Cream

Donuts

1st Dales Donuts

2nd Dunkin’

Fine Dining

1st Italy in Town

2nd Colton’s Steak House & Grill

3rd Texas Roadhouse

Finger Foods

1st Chick-fil-A

2nd Tacos 4 Life

3rd Pookie’s Gourmet Popcorn

Food Truck

1st Riverside Grocery & Catering

2nd Haskell Hibachi Box

3rd Mama Mia Pizzaria

French Fries

1st David’s Burgers

2nd Burger Shack

3rd Salem Dairy Bar

Gourmet Treats

1st Three Best Bakery

2nd Blue House Bakery & Café

3rd SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes

Hamburger

1st Salem Dairy Bar

2nd Burger Shack

3rd David’s Burgers

Hot Dog

1st Sonic Drive-in

2nd Salem Dairy Bar

3rd Burger Shack

Ice Cream / Yogurt

1st Dairy Queen

2nd Scoopy’s Homemade Ice Cream

3rd Just Ice Cream

Italian

1st Italy in Town

2nd Pasta J’s – Benton

3rd Verona Italian Restaurant

Japanese

1st Sakura Japanese Restaurant

2nd Yum Yum Hibatchi

3rd Haskell Hibachi Box

Mexican

1st La Hacienda

T 2nd Chepe’s Mexican Grill

T 2nd Baja Grill

3rd TaMolly’s of Bryant

Pizza

1st Lost Pizza Co. Benton

2nd Larry’s Pizza

3rd Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing

Produce Market

1st Kroger Marketplace

2nd Harps

3rd Edwards Food Giant

Restaurant Patio

1st Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing

2nd U.S. Pizza

3rd Chepe’s Mexican Grill

Salad

1st U.S. Pizza

2nd Lost Pizza Co. Benton

3rd Blue House Bakery & Café

Seafood

1st Riverside Grocery & Catering

2nd Icehouse Grill

3rd Eat May Catfish

Soup

1st McAllister’s Deli

2nd Blue House Bakery & Café

3rd Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Sports Bar

1st Gino’s Sports Bar

2nd Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing

3rd Red Robin

Steakhouse

1st Colton’s Steak House & Grill

T 2nd Texas Roadhouse

T 2nd Wood Grill Buffet

3rd Logan’s Roadhouse

Vegetarian

1st Lost Pizza Co. Benton

2nd Sakura Japanese Restaurant

3rd Speakeasy Coffee Bar

Wings

1st Slim Chicken

2nd Zaxby’s

3rd Buffalo Wild Wings

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Aesthetics

1st Flawless Med Spa

2nd Broox Beauty Bar

3rd Skin Bar and Med Spa

Audiologist Office

1st Arkansas Professional Hearing Care

2nd Saline Audiology

3rd Arkansas Otolaryngology Center

Barber Shop

1st Throwback Cuts

2nd Art of Men’s Cuts

3rd Rooster’s Barber Shop

Chiropractor Office

1st Chiropractic Health Care of Bryant

2nd Bryant Family Chiropractic

3rd Dylan Machyeck

Dental Office

1st Fulks Family Dentistry

2nd Saline County Children’s Dentistry

3rd Raines Family Dental

Hair Salon

1st A Wild Hair Salon & Boutique

2nd A Sweet Salon

3rd Cooper & Salt Salon

Health Food Store

1st 501 Nutrition Zone

2nd The Nutrition Loft

Home Health Care

1st Baptist Health Home Health

2nd Elite Home Health

3rd Pleasant Hill Adult Day Care & Senior Services

Hospital

1st Saline Memorial Hospital

2nd Arkansas Heart Hospital

Lasik

1st McFarland Eye Care

2nd Bright Eye Care

Massage Therapy

1st Salt Stone Massage Co.

2nd Atha Massage Clinic

3rd Simply Relax, LLC

Medical Clinic

1st Main Street Medical Clinic

2nd Family Practice Associates

3rd Baptist Health Family Clinic

Medical Supplies

1st Finley Pharmacy

2nd Smith Caldwell Drug Store

3rd A-Plus Medical Supply

Mental Health / Counseling

1st Saline Psychological Services

2nd Counseling Clinic

3rd Rivendell Behavioral Health Services

Nail Salon

1st Fancy Nails & Spa

2nd Nail Lounge & Spa

3rd Star Nails & Spa

Ophthalmologist

1st Ophthalmology Associates of Benton

2nd McFarland Eye Care

Optometrist Office

1st Simmons Eye Care

2nd Bryant Eyecare Clinic

3rd Bright Eye Care

Orthodontist Office

1st Daniel Orthodontics

2nd Phelan Orthodontics

3rd Westrock Orthodontics

Pharmacy

1st Bryant Family Pharmacy

2nd Westside Pharmacy

3rd Smith Caldwell Drug Store

Physical Therapy Office

1st Benton Physical Therapy

2nd Carson Physical Therapy

3rd Exceptional Physical Therapy

Physician Office

1st Main Street Medical Clinic

T 2nd Family Practice Associates

T 2nd Benton Family Clinic

3rd Baptist Health Family Clinic

Spa

1st Salt Stone Massage Co.

2nd Flawless Med Spa

3rd Skin Bar and Med Spa

Tanning Salon

1st The Sun Shack

2nd Tahiti Tan

3rd Planet Fitness

Tattoo & Piercing

1st Relics Tattoo Studio and Gallery

2nd Anchor Tattoo & Piercing

3rd Three Kings Tattoo

Vitamin Shop

1st 501 Nutrition Zone

2nd The Nutrition Loft

3rd Vibrant Nutrition

Weight Loss Consultant

1st The Nutrition Loft

2nd Family Practice Associates

3rd 501 Nutrition Zone

HOME & GARDEN

Appliance Store

1st McClendon’s Appliance

2nd Johnston’s Home Center

3rd Lowe’s

Carpet Cleaner

1st All-Star Carpet Cleaning

2nd Fox Carpet Cleaning

3rd All-Pro Cleaning

Cleaning Service

1st Mama Bear Cleaning Company

2nd Lindsey’s Office Cleaning Services

3rd KJ’s Cleaning Crew, LLC

Electrician

1st Fisher Electric

2nd Middlebrooks Electric

3rd Northside Electric

Fence Company

1st Fence Brokers, Inc.

2nd FenceMasters

3rd JPACK Properties

Flooring Store

1st Mullins Flooring

2nd River City Flooring

3rd Whitley Flooring & Design

Garage Door Service

1st Royal Overhead Door

2nd The Garage Door Guy

3rd DC Garage Doors & Entry

Garden Center

1st Cox Family Gardens

2nd Sutherlands

3rd Mary’s Place

Generator Dealer / Service

1st Northside Power

2nd The Home Depot

3rd Lowe’s

Glass Shop

1st Jones Glass

2nd Allied Glass

3rd Elrod Glass

Hardware Store

1st Sutherlands

2nd Avilla Hardware, Inc.

3rd Lowe’s

Heating & Air

1st Bain Heat & Air

2nd Doug’s Heat & Air

3rd Advanced Systems HVAC

Home Décor

1st Flowers & Home

2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel

3rd Your Furniture Connection

Landscaping Service / Supply

1st McCallister’s Landscape Supply

2nd Roseberry Landscape Services

3rd Folsom Mulch & More

Lawn Care Services

1st Fall River Lawn & Landscape

2nd Sanders Ground Essentials

3rd ELC Lawn Care

Outdoor Equipment

1st Riggs Outdoor

2nd McLehaney Equipment

T 3rd Benton Outdoor

T 3rd The Home Depot

Pest Control

1st Adams Pest Control

2nd McCauley Services

3rd Bob’s Pest Control

Plant Nursery

1st Cox Family Gardens

2nd Mary’s Place

3rd Lowe’s

Plumbing Services

1st J Dodson Plumbing

2nd Arkansas Plumbing Solutions

3rd Mid-Town Mechanical Services, LLC

Remodeling / Home Improvement

1st Mystical Construction & Restoration

T 2nd JPACK Properties

T 2ND Szabad Brothers

3rd Bartons Home Center

Roofing Company

1st Central Arkansas Roofing

2nd Shelton Roofing

3rd Newman Roofing & Xteriors

Shower Doors

1st Allied Glass

2nd Jones Glass

Small Engine Repair

1st Brown’s Small Engine, Inc.

2nd Bryant Small Engine Repair & Service

3rd Benton Outdoor Equipment

Swimming Pools / Supplies

1st Jeff Self Pools & Spas

2nd Backyard Creations

3rd Lindsey’s Pools & Spas

Tree Removal Service

1st Jedidiah Sawyer Tree Service

2nd Tree Guys

3rd Parson’s & Son Tree Services

PETS

Animal Shelter / Rescue

1st Humane Society of Saline County

2nd Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center

3rd Benton Animal Control

Pet Boarding

1st Comforts of Home K9 Retreat

2nd Camp Happy Tails

3rd K-9 Splash & Dash

Pet Groomer

1st Shampoochie’s Dog Grooming

2nd Phe Phe’s House of Hair

3rd Simply Dogs

Pet Store / Supplies

1st Paradise Pets

2nd PetSmart

3rd PetCo

Veterinarian

1st Congo Road Animal Clinic

2nd Saline County Animal Clinic

3rd Benton Veterinary Hospital

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st Connie Cooper, CPA

2nd vbCPA

3rd Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services

Adult Day Care

1st Pleasant Hill Adult Day Care & Senior Services

2nd Bryant Adult Day Care

Advertising Agency

1st Your AdTeam

Assisted Living Facility

1st Mt. Carmel Community

2nd The Manor

3rd Four Seasons Health & Rehabilitation

Bank

1st First Security Bank

2nd Farmers Bank & Trust

3rd Arvest

Credit Union

1st Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union

2nd Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union

3rd Arkansas Federal Credit Union

Custom Framing

1st Frame Maker

2nd Hobby Lobby

Daycare/ Preschool

1st A Kids Place

2nd Jolly Time Child Development

3rd Childcare Network

Dry Cleaners

1st Pro Cleaners

2nd Comet Cleaners

Financial Advisor

1st Brent Jones – Edward Jones

2nd GenWealth

3rd Johnathan Presswood – Edward Jones

Funeral Home

1st Ashby Funeral Home

2nd Smith-Benton Funeral Home

3rd Roller Alcoa Funeral Home

Insurance Agency

1st State Farm – Dennia Beard

T 2nd Roberson & Associates Insurance

T 2nd Brooke Andrews Insurance Agency

3rd James Insurance Agency

Janitorial Services

1st Lindsey’s Office Cleaning Services

2nd Mama Bear Cleaning Company

3rd A-1 Sparkle Cleaning Services

Law Office

1st The Lancaster Law Firm

2nd The Law Office of Paul D. White

3rd Riggan, Brock, and Archer, PLLC

Locksmith

1st John’s Lock & Safe

2nd Newcomb Towing

3rd Bulldog Lock & Key

Monogramming / Embroidery

1st Artistic Threads

2nd Stated Apparel

3rd Banana Graphics

Movers

1st All the Right Moves

2nd U-Haul I-30 South

3rd U-Haul Bryant

News Media

1st The Saline Courier

2nd SalineCourier.com

Nursing Home

1st Amberwood Health & Rehabilitation

2nd Southern Trace Rehabilitation & Care Center

3rd Fox Ridge Luxury Senior Living

Photography Studio

1st j.pilk photography

2nd Angela Anglin Photography

3rd Mandy Holliman Photography

Print Services

1st ShoTime Graphics

2nd Stated Apparel

3rd Alright Printing

Rehabilitation

1st Amberwood Health & Rehabilitation

2nd Southern Trace Rehabilitation & Care Center

3rd Alcoa Pines Health & Rehabilitation

Security / Alarms

1st Advanced Alarm Technologies

2nd Ultimate Communications, Inc.

3rd Vivint Smart Home

Staffing Agency

1st Employment Solutions, Inc.

2nd Staffmark

Tax Services

1st Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services

2nd Yoakum, Lovell & Co.

3rd Jordan C. Woolbright

Travel Agency

1st Affordable Travel

2nd Let’s Go Places Travel

T 3rd Just 4 Cruisin

T 3rd Travel Shop

REAL ESTATE

Apartments

1st St. Regis at Hurricane Lake, LLC

2nd The Greens at Longhills

3rd The Greens at Hurricane Creek

Home Construction

1st GC Homes, LLC

2nd Oltmans

3rd AR Quality Homes

Mobile Home Park

1st Indian Springs Park

2nd Hurricane Lake Mobile Home Park

Mortgage Company

1st Gateway Mortgage

2nd Eagle Bank Mortgage

3rd Arvest

Property Management

1st Century 21 Parker & Scroggins Realty

2nd St. Regis at Hurricane Lake, LLC

Real Estate Agency

1st Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors

2nd Old South Realty

3rd Century 21 Parker & Scroggins Realty

RETAIL

Antique Store

1st The Cotton Shed Vintage Market

2nd Flip Flop Flea Market

3rd Another Man’s Treasures

Apparel / Accessories

1st Montalvo Interiors & Apparel

2nd Urban Emage Apparel & Accessories

3rd True Boutique

Beer & Wine

1st Enterprise Liquor

2nd CrossRoads Wine & Spirits

3rd Bodiddles Wine & Spirits

Boutique

1st True Boutique

2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel

3rd Trinkets & Treasures 1012 Boutique

CBD Store

1st Tobacco Mart #2

2nd Vapor World

3rd The Oil Shop

Children’s Clothing

1st This Little Piggy

2nd Tantrums Children’s Boutique

3rd Target

Consignment Shop

1st Your Furniture Connection

2nd Barbara’s Resale

3rd Finer Things Resale

Convenience Store

1st Big Red Stores

2nd Riverside Grocery & Catering

3rd Kum & Go

Farm Store

1st Farmers’ Association

2nd Tractor Supply

3rd Sutherlands

Flea Market

1st Flip Flop Flea Market

2nd Another Man’s Treasures

3rd Ma & Pa’s Peddler’s Market

Florist

1st Twigs Flower Shop

2nd Flowers & Home

3rd Oh Hey Bouquet

Furniture Store

1st Ashley HomeStore

2nd Ferguson’s Furniture

3rd White Furniture

Gift Shop

1st Salt Soap Co.

2nd Debbie’s Halmark

3rd Smith Caldwell Drug Store

Gold Buyer

1st Young’s Jewelers, Inc.

2nd Nelson’s Jewelers

3rd Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers

Grocery Store

1st Kroger – Benton

2nd Kroger Marketplace

3rd Harps Food Store

Gun Shop

1st First Shot, LLC

2nd Wildman Arms

3rd Sue’s Pawn Shop

Horse Tack / Supplies

1st Sue’s Tack & Pawn

2nd Farmers’ Association

3rd Tractor Supply

Jewelry Store

1st Baker’s Fine Jewelry

2nd Young’s Jewelers, Inc

3rd Nelson’s Jewelers

Liquor Store

1st CrossRoads Wine & Spirits

2nd Enterprise Liquor

3rd Bodiddles Wine & Spirits

Lumber Supply

1st Sutherlands

2nd Lowe’s

3rd Ridout Lumber

Mattress Store

1st Your Furniture Connection

2nd Ashly HomeStore

3rd Cleo’s Furniture

Outdoor Store

1st Riggs Outdoor

2nd Congo Fireplace & Patio

3rd Benton Outdoor Equipment

Pawn Shop

1st Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers

2nd Sue’s Pawn Shop

3rd Bryant Pawn Shop

Print Graphics

1st Stated Apparel

2nd ShoTime Graphics

3rd Artistic Threads

Sewing Center

1st Johnston’s Home Center

2nd Pinwheel Fabrics

Shoe Store

1st Urban Emage Apparel & Accessories

2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel

3rd This Little Piggy

Signs & Banners

1st ShoTime Graphics

2nd Shelby & Company

3rd The Saline Courier

Tobacco Store

1st Tobacco Mart #2

2nd Tobacco Superstore

3rd Tobacco & More

Used Furniture

1st Your Furniture Connection

2nd Habitat for Humanity

3rd Flip Flop Flea Market

Vapor Store

1st Serenity Vapes

2nd Tobacco Mart #2

3rd Vapor World

Women’s Clothing

1st Montalvo Interiors & Apparel

2nd Brooks + Owens Boutique

3rd SOCO south + coco

SPORTS & FITNESS

Dance Studio

1st Dancer’s Edge Studios

2nd Andrea’s School of Dance

T 3rd BK’s Dance & Tumbling

T 3rd Dance Infinity

Golf Course

1st Longhills Golf Course

2nd Hurricane Golf and Country Club

3rd Silver Springs Country Club

Gym / Fitness Facility

1st Orange Theory

2nd Leah’s Gymnastics & Cheerleading

3rd McClure Fitness

Gymnastics & Tumbling

1st Leah’s Gymnastics & Cheerleading

2nd Empire Cheerleading

3rd Dancer’s Edge Studios

Sporting Goods

1st HitStix, LLC

2nd Sport Shop of Benton

3rd Academy Sports & Outdoors

Trainer

1st HitStix, LLC

2nd Z-Fit Traing

3rd Daniel Recalde

Yoga

1st Amy Roberson Yoga

2nd McClure Fitness

3rd Pulse Premier Fitness