AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Body Shop
1st Ron’s Body Shop
2nd Campbell Auto Body
3rd Sally’s Body Shop
1st Splash Car Wash
2nd Lopez Auto Detail
Auto Parts Store
1st NAPA
2nd O’Reilly Auto Parts
3rd AutoZone
Auto Repair
1st Ron’s Body Shop
2nd Tire Town
Car Wash
1st Splash Car Wash
2nd Tommy’s Car Wash
3rd Big Red Stores
Gas Station
1st Big Red Stores
2nd Riverside Grocery
3rd Kum & Go
Mechanic
1st Williams Tire & Service
2nd Tire Town
3rd Bailey’s
Motorcycle Sales
1st Riggs Outdoors
2nd Bryant Polaris
3rd Crain Powersports
New Auto Dealer
1st Everett Auto Group
2nd McLarty Nissan
3rd Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
RV/Camper Dealer
1st RV City
2nd Crain RV
Tire Store
1st Tire Town
2nd Williams Tire & Service
3rd Discount Tire
Towing Company
1st Newcomb Towing
2nd East End Towing
3rd First Recovery, Inc.
Transmission Repair
1st Benton Transmission
2nd Baxley’s
3rd Mid-State Transmission
Used Auto Dealer
1st Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2nd McLarty Nissan
3rd Everett Auto Group
ENTERTAINMENT
Banquet Facility
1st Benton Event Center
2nd 111 N. Main
3rd The Osage
Birthday Venue
1st Urban Air Adventure Park
2nd Larry’s Pizza
3rd Empire Cheerleading
Event Venue
1st The Venue at Stonebrook Meadows
2nd Benton Event Center
3rd The Osage
Festivals / Events (That may or may not have happened)
1st Third Thursday – Downtown Benton
2nd Saline County Fair & Rodeo
Karaoke and DJ Entertainment
1st Feel Lucky Karaoke and Dance Company
2nd Music Pro Entertainment
3rd DJ Chucky P
Library
1st Saline County Libraries
Movie Theater
1st Tinseltown
2nd Riverside Parking Lot Drive-In
Sporting Event Venue
1st Benton High School
2nd Bryant High School
3rd 1-30 Speedway
Swimming Pool
1st Riverside Park
2nd Bishop Park
3rd Mills Park
Wedding Venue
1st The Venue at Stonebrook Meadows
2nd St. John’s Chapel By The Creek
3rd Carter Farm
FOOD & DINING
Asian Food
1st Yum Yum Hibachi
2nd Haskell Hibachi Box
3rd Asian House
Bakery
1st SugarDumpilin’s Cupcakes
2nd Blue House Bakery & Café
3rd Three Best Bakery
BBQ
1st Whole Hog Café
2nd Jordan’s Country BBQ
3rd RibCrib BBQ & Catering
Breakfast
1st Blue House Bakery & Café
2nd Dan’s I-30 Diner
3rd Riverside Grocery & Catering
Buffet
1st Wood Grill Buffet
2nd Larry’s Pizza
3rd Buffet City
Butcher
1st Edwards Food Giant
2nd Riverside Grocery & Catering
3rd Breitweiser’s Meat Market & Deli
Casual Dining
1st Baja Grill
2nd Colton’s Steak House & Grill
3rd Lost Pizza Co. Benton
Caterer
1st Riverside Grocery & Catering
2nd Gina’s Catering
3rd Dinner’s Ready Catering
Catfish
1st Riverside Grocery & Catering
2nd Eat My Catfish
3rd Icehouse Café
Chicken Fried Steak
1st Colton’s Steak House & Grill
2nd Dan’s I-30 Diner
3rd Icehouse Café
Coffee Shop
1st Koffee with a Kause
2nd Speakeasy Coffee Bar
3rd Dan’s I-30 Diner
Desserts
1st SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes
2nd Dairy Queen
3rd Just Ice Cream
Donuts
1st Dales Donuts
2nd Dunkin’
Fine Dining
1st Italy in Town
2nd Colton’s Steak House & Grill
3rd Texas Roadhouse
Finger Foods
1st Chick-fil-A
2nd Tacos 4 Life
3rd Pookie’s Gourmet Popcorn
Food Truck
1st Riverside Grocery & Catering
2nd Haskell Hibachi Box
3rd Mama Mia Pizzaria
French Fries
1st David’s Burgers
2nd Burger Shack
3rd Salem Dairy Bar
Gourmet Treats
1st Three Best Bakery
2nd Blue House Bakery & Café
3rd SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes
Hamburger
1st Salem Dairy Bar
2nd Burger Shack
3rd David’s Burgers
Hot Dog
1st Sonic Drive-in
2nd Salem Dairy Bar
3rd Burger Shack
Ice Cream / Yogurt
1st Dairy Queen
2nd Scoopy’s Homemade Ice Cream
3rd Just Ice Cream
Italian
1st Italy in Town
2nd Pasta J’s – Benton
3rd Verona Italian Restaurant
Japanese
1st Sakura Japanese Restaurant
2nd Yum Yum Hibatchi
3rd Haskell Hibachi Box
Mexican
1st La Hacienda
T 2nd Chepe’s Mexican Grill
T 2nd Baja Grill
3rd TaMolly’s of Bryant
Pizza
1st Lost Pizza Co. Benton
2nd Larry’s Pizza
3rd Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing
Produce Market
1st Kroger Marketplace
2nd Harps
3rd Edwards Food Giant
Restaurant Patio
1st Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing
2nd U.S. Pizza
3rd Chepe’s Mexican Grill
Salad
1st U.S. Pizza
2nd Lost Pizza Co. Benton
3rd Blue House Bakery & Café
Seafood
1st Riverside Grocery & Catering
2nd Icehouse Grill
3rd Eat May Catfish
Soup
1st McAllister’s Deli
2nd Blue House Bakery & Café
3rd Colton’s Steak House & Grill
Sports Bar
1st Gino’s Sports Bar
2nd Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing
3rd Red Robin
Steakhouse
1st Colton’s Steak House & Grill
T 2nd Texas Roadhouse
T 2nd Wood Grill Buffet
3rd Logan’s Roadhouse
Vegetarian
1st Lost Pizza Co. Benton
2nd Sakura Japanese Restaurant
3rd Speakeasy Coffee Bar
Wings
1st Slim Chicken
2nd Zaxby’s
3rd Buffalo Wild Wings
HEALTH & BEAUTY
Aesthetics
1st Flawless Med Spa
2nd Broox Beauty Bar
3rd Skin Bar and Med Spa
Audiologist Office
1st Arkansas Professional Hearing Care
2nd Saline Audiology
3rd Arkansas Otolaryngology Center
Barber Shop
1st Throwback Cuts
2nd Art of Men’s Cuts
3rd Rooster’s Barber Shop
Chiropractor Office
1st Chiropractic Health Care of Bryant
2nd Bryant Family Chiropractic
3rd Dylan Machyeck
Dental Office
1st Fulks Family Dentistry
2nd Saline County Children’s Dentistry
3rd Raines Family Dental
Hair Salon
1st A Wild Hair Salon & Boutique
2nd A Sweet Salon
3rd Cooper & Salt Salon
Health Food Store
1st 501 Nutrition Zone
2nd The Nutrition Loft
Home Health Care
1st Baptist Health Home Health
2nd Elite Home Health
3rd Pleasant Hill Adult Day Care & Senior Services
Hospital
1st Saline Memorial Hospital
2nd Arkansas Heart Hospital
Lasik
1st McFarland Eye Care
2nd Bright Eye Care
Massage Therapy
1st Salt Stone Massage Co.
2nd Atha Massage Clinic
3rd Simply Relax, LLC
Medical Clinic
1st Main Street Medical Clinic
2nd Family Practice Associates
3rd Baptist Health Family Clinic
Medical Supplies
1st Finley Pharmacy
2nd Smith Caldwell Drug Store
3rd A-Plus Medical Supply
Mental Health / Counseling
1st Saline Psychological Services
2nd Counseling Clinic
3rd Rivendell Behavioral Health Services
Nail Salon
1st Fancy Nails & Spa
2nd Nail Lounge & Spa
3rd Star Nails & Spa
Ophthalmologist
1st Ophthalmology Associates of Benton
2nd McFarland Eye Care
Optometrist Office
1st Simmons Eye Care
2nd Bryant Eyecare Clinic
3rd Bright Eye Care
Orthodontist Office
1st Daniel Orthodontics
2nd Phelan Orthodontics
3rd Westrock Orthodontics
Pharmacy
1st Bryant Family Pharmacy
2nd Westside Pharmacy
3rd Smith Caldwell Drug Store
Physical Therapy Office
1st Benton Physical Therapy
2nd Carson Physical Therapy
3rd Exceptional Physical Therapy
Physician Office
1st Main Street Medical Clinic
T 2nd Family Practice Associates
T 2nd Benton Family Clinic
3rd Baptist Health Family Clinic
Spa
1st Salt Stone Massage Co.
2nd Flawless Med Spa
3rd Skin Bar and Med Spa
Tanning Salon
1st The Sun Shack
2nd Tahiti Tan
3rd Planet Fitness
Tattoo & Piercing
1st Relics Tattoo Studio and Gallery
2nd Anchor Tattoo & Piercing
3rd Three Kings Tattoo
Vitamin Shop
1st 501 Nutrition Zone
2nd The Nutrition Loft
3rd Vibrant Nutrition
Weight Loss Consultant
1st The Nutrition Loft
2nd Family Practice Associates
3rd 501 Nutrition Zone
HOME & GARDEN
Appliance Store
1st McClendon’s Appliance
2nd Johnston’s Home Center
3rd Lowe’s
Carpet Cleaner
1st All-Star Carpet Cleaning
2nd Fox Carpet Cleaning
3rd All-Pro Cleaning
Cleaning Service
1st Mama Bear Cleaning Company
2nd Lindsey’s Office Cleaning Services
3rd KJ’s Cleaning Crew, LLC
Electrician
1st Fisher Electric
2nd Middlebrooks Electric
3rd Northside Electric
Fence Company
1st Fence Brokers, Inc.
2nd FenceMasters
3rd JPACK Properties
Flooring Store
1st Mullins Flooring
2nd River City Flooring
3rd Whitley Flooring & Design
Garage Door Service
1st Royal Overhead Door
2nd The Garage Door Guy
3rd DC Garage Doors & Entry
Garden Center
1st Cox Family Gardens
2nd Sutherlands
3rd Mary’s Place
Generator Dealer / Service
1st Northside Power
2nd The Home Depot
3rd Lowe’s
Glass Shop
1st Jones Glass
2nd Allied Glass
3rd Elrod Glass
Hardware Store
1st Sutherlands
2nd Avilla Hardware, Inc.
3rd Lowe’s
Heating & Air
1st Bain Heat & Air
2nd Doug’s Heat & Air
3rd Advanced Systems HVAC
Home Décor
1st Flowers & Home
2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel
3rd Your Furniture Connection
Landscaping Service / Supply
1st McCallister’s Landscape Supply
2nd Roseberry Landscape Services
3rd Folsom Mulch & More
Lawn Care Services
1st Fall River Lawn & Landscape
2nd Sanders Ground Essentials
3rd ELC Lawn Care
Outdoor Equipment
1st Riggs Outdoor
2nd McLehaney Equipment
T 3rd Benton Outdoor
T 3rd The Home Depot
Pest Control
1st Adams Pest Control
2nd McCauley Services
3rd Bob’s Pest Control
Plant Nursery
1st Cox Family Gardens
2nd Mary’s Place
3rd Lowe’s
Plumbing Services
1st J Dodson Plumbing
2nd Arkansas Plumbing Solutions
3rd Mid-Town Mechanical Services, LLC
Remodeling / Home Improvement
1st Mystical Construction & Restoration
T 2nd JPACK Properties
T 2ND Szabad Brothers
3rd Bartons Home Center
Roofing Company
1st Central Arkansas Roofing
2nd Shelton Roofing
3rd Newman Roofing & Xteriors
Shower Doors
1st Allied Glass
2nd Jones Glass
Small Engine Repair
1st Brown’s Small Engine, Inc.
2nd Bryant Small Engine Repair & Service
3rd Benton Outdoor Equipment
Swimming Pools / Supplies
1st Jeff Self Pools & Spas
2nd Backyard Creations
3rd Lindsey’s Pools & Spas
Tree Removal Service
1st Jedidiah Sawyer Tree Service
2nd Tree Guys
3rd Parson’s & Son Tree Services
PETS
Animal Shelter / Rescue
1st Humane Society of Saline County
2nd Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center
3rd Benton Animal Control
Pet Boarding
1st Comforts of Home K9 Retreat
2nd Camp Happy Tails
3rd K-9 Splash & Dash
Pet Groomer
1st Shampoochie’s Dog Grooming
2nd Phe Phe’s House of Hair
3rd Simply Dogs
Pet Store / Supplies
1st Paradise Pets
2nd PetSmart
3rd PetCo
Veterinarian
1st Congo Road Animal Clinic
2nd Saline County Animal Clinic
3rd Benton Veterinary Hospital
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st Connie Cooper, CPA
2nd vbCPA
3rd Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services
Adult Day Care
1st Pleasant Hill Adult Day Care & Senior Services
2nd Bryant Adult Day Care
Advertising Agency
1st Your AdTeam
Assisted Living Facility
1st Mt. Carmel Community
2nd The Manor
3rd Four Seasons Health & Rehabilitation
Bank
1st First Security Bank
2nd Farmers Bank & Trust
3rd Arvest
Credit Union
1st Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union
2nd Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union
3rd Arkansas Federal Credit Union
Custom Framing
1st Frame Maker
2nd Hobby Lobby
Daycare/ Preschool
1st A Kids Place
2nd Jolly Time Child Development
3rd Childcare Network
Dry Cleaners
1st Pro Cleaners
2nd Comet Cleaners
Financial Advisor
1st Brent Jones – Edward Jones
2nd GenWealth
3rd Johnathan Presswood – Edward Jones
Funeral Home
1st Ashby Funeral Home
2nd Smith-Benton Funeral Home
3rd Roller Alcoa Funeral Home
Insurance Agency
1st State Farm – Dennia Beard
T 2nd Roberson & Associates Insurance
T 2nd Brooke Andrews Insurance Agency
3rd James Insurance Agency
Janitorial Services
1st Lindsey’s Office Cleaning Services
2nd Mama Bear Cleaning Company
3rd A-1 Sparkle Cleaning Services
Law Office
1st The Lancaster Law Firm
2nd The Law Office of Paul D. White
3rd Riggan, Brock, and Archer, PLLC
Locksmith
1st John’s Lock & Safe
2nd Newcomb Towing
3rd Bulldog Lock & Key
Monogramming / Embroidery
1st Artistic Threads
2nd Stated Apparel
3rd Banana Graphics
Movers
1st All the Right Moves
2nd U-Haul I-30 South
3rd U-Haul Bryant
News Media
1st The Saline Courier
Nursing Home
1st Amberwood Health & Rehabilitation
2nd Southern Trace Rehabilitation & Care Center
3rd Fox Ridge Luxury Senior Living
Photography Studio
1st j.pilk photography
2nd Angela Anglin Photography
3rd Mandy Holliman Photography
Print Services
1st ShoTime Graphics
2nd Stated Apparel
3rd Alright Printing
Rehabilitation
1st Amberwood Health & Rehabilitation
2nd Southern Trace Rehabilitation & Care Center
3rd Alcoa Pines Health & Rehabilitation
Security / Alarms
1st Advanced Alarm Technologies
2nd Ultimate Communications, Inc.
3rd Vivint Smart Home
Staffing Agency
1st Employment Solutions, Inc.
2nd Staffmark
Tax Services
1st Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services
2nd Yoakum, Lovell & Co.
3rd Jordan C. Woolbright
Travel Agency
1st Affordable Travel
2nd Let’s Go Places Travel
T 3rd Just 4 Cruisin
T 3rd Travel Shop
REAL ESTATE
Apartments
1st St. Regis at Hurricane Lake, LLC
2nd The Greens at Longhills
3rd The Greens at Hurricane Creek
Home Construction
1st GC Homes, LLC
2nd Oltmans
3rd AR Quality Homes
Mobile Home Park
1st Indian Springs Park
2nd Hurricane Lake Mobile Home Park
Mortgage Company
1st Gateway Mortgage
2nd Eagle Bank Mortgage
3rd Arvest
Property Management
1st Century 21 Parker & Scroggins Realty
2nd St. Regis at Hurricane Lake, LLC
Real Estate Agency
1st Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors
2nd Old South Realty
3rd Century 21 Parker & Scroggins Realty
RETAIL
Antique Store
1st The Cotton Shed Vintage Market
2nd Flip Flop Flea Market
3rd Another Man’s Treasures
Apparel / Accessories
1st Montalvo Interiors & Apparel
2nd Urban Emage Apparel & Accessories
3rd True Boutique
Beer & Wine
1st Enterprise Liquor
2nd CrossRoads Wine & Spirits
3rd Bodiddles Wine & Spirits
Boutique
1st True Boutique
2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel
3rd Trinkets & Treasures 1012 Boutique
CBD Store
1st Tobacco Mart #2
2nd Vapor World
3rd The Oil Shop
Children’s Clothing
1st This Little Piggy
2nd Tantrums Children’s Boutique
3rd Target
Consignment Shop
1st Your Furniture Connection
2nd Barbara’s Resale
3rd Finer Things Resale
Convenience Store
1st Big Red Stores
2nd Riverside Grocery & Catering
3rd Kum & Go
Farm Store
1st Farmers’ Association
2nd Tractor Supply
3rd Sutherlands
Flea Market
1st Flip Flop Flea Market
2nd Another Man’s Treasures
3rd Ma & Pa’s Peddler’s Market
Florist
1st Twigs Flower Shop
2nd Flowers & Home
3rd Oh Hey Bouquet
Furniture Store
1st Ashley HomeStore
2nd Ferguson’s Furniture
3rd White Furniture
Gift Shop
1st Salt Soap Co.
2nd Debbie’s Halmark
3rd Smith Caldwell Drug Store
Gold Buyer
1st Young’s Jewelers, Inc.
2nd Nelson’s Jewelers
3rd Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers
Grocery Store
1st Kroger – Benton
2nd Kroger Marketplace
3rd Harps Food Store
Gun Shop
1st First Shot, LLC
2nd Wildman Arms
3rd Sue’s Pawn Shop
Horse Tack / Supplies
1st Sue’s Tack & Pawn
2nd Farmers’ Association
3rd Tractor Supply
Jewelry Store
1st Baker’s Fine Jewelry
2nd Young’s Jewelers, Inc
3rd Nelson’s Jewelers
Liquor Store
1st CrossRoads Wine & Spirits
2nd Enterprise Liquor
3rd Bodiddles Wine & Spirits
Lumber Supply
1st Sutherlands
2nd Lowe’s
3rd Ridout Lumber
Mattress Store
1st Your Furniture Connection
2nd Ashly HomeStore
3rd Cleo’s Furniture
Outdoor Store
1st Riggs Outdoor
2nd Congo Fireplace & Patio
3rd Benton Outdoor Equipment
Pawn Shop
1st Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers
2nd Sue’s Pawn Shop
3rd Bryant Pawn Shop
Print Graphics
1st Stated Apparel
2nd ShoTime Graphics
3rd Artistic Threads
Sewing Center
1st Johnston’s Home Center
2nd Pinwheel Fabrics
Shoe Store
1st Urban Emage Apparel & Accessories
2nd Montalvo Interiors & Apparel
3rd This Little Piggy
Signs & Banners
1st ShoTime Graphics
2nd Shelby & Company
3rd The Saline Courier
Tobacco Store
1st Tobacco Mart #2
2nd Tobacco Superstore
3rd Tobacco & More
Used Furniture
1st Your Furniture Connection
2nd Habitat for Humanity
3rd Flip Flop Flea Market
Vapor Store
1st Serenity Vapes
2nd Tobacco Mart #2
3rd Vapor World
Women’s Clothing
1st Montalvo Interiors & Apparel
2nd Brooks + Owens Boutique
3rd SOCO south + coco
SPORTS & FITNESS
Dance Studio
1st Dancer’s Edge Studios
2nd Andrea’s School of Dance
T 3rd BK’s Dance & Tumbling
T 3rd Dance Infinity
Golf Course
1st Longhills Golf Course
2nd Hurricane Golf and Country Club
3rd Silver Springs Country Club
Gym / Fitness Facility
1st Orange Theory
2nd Leah’s Gymnastics & Cheerleading
3rd McClure Fitness
Gymnastics & Tumbling
1st Leah’s Gymnastics & Cheerleading
2nd Empire Cheerleading
3rd Dancer’s Edge Studios
Sporting Goods
1st HitStix, LLC
2nd Sport Shop of Benton
3rd Academy Sports & Outdoors
Trainer
1st HitStix, LLC
2nd Z-Fit Traing
3rd Daniel Recalde
Yoga
1st Amy Roberson Yoga
2nd McClure Fitness
3rd Pulse Premier Fitness