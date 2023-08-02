The Ralph Bunche Community Action Committee and the Central Arkansas Development Center are gearing up to host the 21st annual Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Ralph Bunche Park.
featured
21st Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic supports families in Benton
- By Scarlett Castleberry news@bentoncourier.com
-
-
Latest News
- Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
- Saline County Library Hosts Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown
- Benton’s Lane hot out of the gate
- ‘Salt Season’: Important changes for Salt Bowl 2023; tickets and T-shirts on sale now
- 21st Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic supports families in Benton
- Utah law requiring age verification for porn sites remains in effect after judge tosses lawsuit
- Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
- Saline County scenic spots set the stage for upcoming Arkansas PBS series 'Mystery League'
Most Popular
Articles
- Gentry climbs up rankings after excellent career
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- Miner Wimberly commits to Razorbacks
- Saline County scenic spots set the stage for upcoming Arkansas PBS series 'Mystery League'
- DYS investigates complaints about Alexander juvenile facility
- Benton’s Lane hot out of the gate
- 21st Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic supports families in Benton
- Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year
- Benton Police investigating several moped thefts
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition