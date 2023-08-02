21st Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic supports families in Benton

Leaders for the Ralph Bunche Back to School Picnic gathered at the Courier office for a photo. Pictured are (from left) Linda Smith with the Central Arkansas Development Council; Amy Vrana with RBCAC; Beverly Mayfield with Ringgold Elementary; Tammy Parker, Shannon Winston, and Jimmy Batterton with RBCAC; Susie Everett of Everett Buick GMC; and Michael Sims and Linda James with Relyance Bank. Not pictured are RBCAC members: Jim Gardner, Sue Schultz, Edna Batterton, and Ulenzen King.

 Scarlett Castleberry / The Saline Courier

The Ralph Bunche Community Action Committee and the Central Arkansas Development Center are gearing up to host the 21st annual Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Ralph Bunche Park.

