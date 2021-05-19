According to the Arkansas Department of health on Wednesday, there were 164 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 265,312 with 1,293 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 80 to 74,094 with 706 probable active cases.
There were no new deaths.
Hospitalizations remain the same at 188 with 35 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,113 PCR tests and 678 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 52, Benton with 23 and Saline with 164.
Saline County has had 12,034 cumulative cases – 8,893 confirmed and 3,141 probable. Active cases are at 99 — 57 confirmed and 42 probable. There have been 11,763 recoveries — 8,692 confirmed and 3,071 probable. The county has had 169 deaths — 142 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,018,808 cases with 587,737 deaths.
The state has received 2,597,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,892,738 or 72.5 percent. There are 239,525 people partially immunized and 857,105 fully immunized in the state.