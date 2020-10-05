After a week of no increase in local COVID-19 deaths, the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a 24th death in Saline County. Two of the 24 are currently listed as probable cases.
It is unknown who the latest death is. The age and gender of the resident is also unknown at this time, along with if the individual passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County currently has a total of 2,261 cases — 2,154 confirmed and 107 probable. Active cases have risen to 222 — 203 confirmed and 19 probable.
Recoveries at the local level have reached 2,014 — 1,928 confirmed and 86 probable.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.