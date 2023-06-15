The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association and the Benton Parks and Recreation Department are joining forces to host their 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ralph Bunche Park in Benton.
2nd Annual - Juneteenth Celebration at Ralph Bunche Park
- Scarlett Castleberry
